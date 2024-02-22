California Dreaming For HUSKERS SOFTBALL: Previewing The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

With the Jordy Bahl Era postponed for a season, the Huskers travelled to New Mexico for the second of six consecutive invitationals. They finished with a record of 4-1 which likely would’ve been 5-0 had they not run into New Mexico State freshman Desirae Spearman who chucked a 1-hit shutout to start things off.

When she wasn’t doing that, she was also playing short in the second game while going a combined 4-6 with 2 homers and 2 stolen bases. But once Spearman was off the mound, the Husker bats got going to take the next four in a row.

But it wasn’t easy.

(Regarding Spearman, I would never suggest tampering. However, I would just like to note that she would would very much enjoy Lincoln, NE, in case a close friend or family member should get the urge to join her on a visit.)

TROY COX CLASSIC RESULTS

New Mexico St 3 HUSKERS 0

HUSKERS 4 New Mexico St 1

HUSKERS 15 Montana 4

HUSKERS 5 Sacramento St 4

HUSKERS 8 Sacramento St 3

So what was this week’s good, bad and ugly? Oddly, somethings were not as bad as they appeared, while others were and need fixing - fast.

GOOD - The bats - after the opener mentioned above. In the next four games, the Huskers popped for 32 runs including a 13-run 4th inning eruption against Montana which saw them send 17 batters to the plate; one short of going through the order twice. It turned a 4-1 deficit into a 15-4 mercy rule victory an inning later.

BAD - About that 4-1 deficit - slow starts were a major problem. Following the shutout in Game 1, they would trail in the next four games as well - 1-0, 4-1, 2-0, and 3-0. If that issue persists this weekend, it could be painful against much better competition.

GOOD - Their resilience. Despite trailing early in each one, they hung in there. The pitchers kept the leads from expanding and the hitters stayed focused and the bats eventually came alive each time.

UGLY - Husker miscues. Against Montana and Sacramento St., the Huskers were basically climbing out of holes they dug for themselves with all 7 of the runs they gave up in those games being of the unearned variety. Again, if that happens at all this weekend, games could spiral quickly.

GOOD - That being said? For this weekend, the pitching held up nicely. Take away those unearned runs and the team ERA was 1.75. It was nice to see freshman Caitlin Olensky in particular throw 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings after getting hit hard in Puerto Vallarta.

SYDNEY GRAY NAMED CO-BIG 10 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Gray won the second Big Ten weekly award of her career, as she was also the co-player of the week on Feb. 21, 2022. Gray became the first Husker to be named the Big Ten Player of the Week since Brooke Andrews on April 17, 2023.

• Gray went 5-for-16 in New Mexico with three homers and 10 RBIs. She averaged 1.0 hit, 1.0 run and 2.0 RBIs per game over five contests and fielded all 19 chances at third base.

• Gray drove in the game-winning run in NU’s victory over New Mexico State last Friday. She then went 2-for-5 in a pair of wins on Saturday with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs.

• In the final game last Sunday against defending Big Sky regular-season champion Sacramento State, Gray powered the Huskers’ 8-3 come-from-behind victory. Gray had a pair of three-run homers in the win, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a career-high six RBIs.

MARY NUTTER COLLEGIATE CLASSIC (CATHEDRAL CITY, CA)

THINGS TO LOOK FOR:

As stated above, the competition level jumps again this weekend. Three teams are currently ranked and, along with San Diego St, all four finished in the Top 20 last season.

The injury thing is getting out of hand. Billie Andrews missed the first four games due to concussion symptoms and Katelyn Caneda suffered a hand injury in the first game which limited her to pinch running duties for the remainder of the weekend. It has yet to be said how much additional time she will miss. (She is not listed in the probable starting line-up.)

Samantha Bland will continue to sub for her at 2nd base.

Despite struggling some in New Mexico, Kaylin Kinney is expected to get the first start.

Along with the Huskers, all five opponents made the NCAA tournament last season. San Diego St and Oregon advanced to Super Regionals and Utah played in the WCWS.

Streaming note: If you signed up for FloSoftball to watch the games in Mexico, your month-long subscription will still be active this weekend.

GAME INFO

Schedule: (All times CST)

Feb 23 vs. San Diego St. Noon

Feb 23 vs. #19 UCLA 2:30pm

Feb 24 vs. #23 Oregon Noon

Feb 25 vs. #20 Utah 11 am

Feb 25 vs. Cal State Fullerton 1:30pm

Location: Big League Dreams Complex, Cathedral City, CA

Surface: Natural grass, dirt infield - Fun fact - each stadium is a scaled-down replica of venues such as Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium.

TV/Streaming: Streaming on FloSoftball. You can sign up at ww.flosoftball.com. It will require a monthly subscription of $29.99.

(IMPORTANT NOTE - If you bought this for the Puerto Vallarta Classic and have not cancelled your monthly subscription, it will still be active for next weekend’s tournament.)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network with Nate Rohr on the call. You can listen for free at Husker Audio - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website (huskers.com)

Weather: Think Southern Cal. All three days are expected to be partly cloudy with next to no chance of rain and highs ranging from the mid-70’s to low 80’s with lows in the mid-50’s.

THE OPPONENTS

SAN DIEGO STATE (5-5)

San Diego State, which received nine votes in this week’s top-25 coaches poll, has posted a 5-5 record this season against a tough schedule. The Aztecs’ five losses are to No. 13 Stanford, No. 18 Texas A&M (twice), No. 23 Oregon and Minnesota. SDSU’s five wins include an upset victory over then-No. 25 Kentucky in the opening weekend. San Diego State is batting .234 as a team while averaging 3.8 runs per game. Defensively, the Aztecs boast a 2.10 ERA and are giving up 3.1 runs per contest.

PLAYER TO WATCH

SPEED ALERT - Micaela Macario leads SDSU with a .318 batting average, seven walks, eight steals and a .484 on-base percentage. She enters the week ninth nationally in steals.

UCLA (3-4)

UCLA brings a 3-4 record and a No. 19 ranking into the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Bruins’ losses have come to No. 2 Texas (twice), No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Oklahoma State. UCLA also owns a win over No. 12 Florida State. UCLA is averaging 4.6 runs per game while batting .245. The Bruins are allowing 8.0 runs per contest with a 6.84 ERA, averages that are inflated by two games where UCLA allowed a total of 26 runs.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Alexis Ramirez has been the Bruins’ top bat through the first two weeks. She leads the team with a .455 average, an .818 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.

OREGON (6-5)

Oregon brings a 6-5 record and a No. 23 ranking into this weekend. The Ducks’ five losses include setbacks to No. 9 Clemson and No. 18 Texas A&M twice. Oregon is batting .316 and averaging 4.6 runs per game. Defensively, the Ducks own an impressive 1.62 ERA and .978 fielding percentage and are allowing just 2.2 runs per contest. Oregon ranks ninth nationally with two shutouts.

PLAYER TO WATCH

In the circle, four pitchers have an ERA under 2.00. Morgan Scott has seen the most action, posting a 2-2 record with a 1.93 ERA in a team-high 25.1 innings. Scott ranks second nationally with two shutouts.

UTAH (5-4)

Utah, which played in the 2023 Women’s College World Series, is 5-4 this season. The No. 20 Utes’ four losses are all to Power Conference teams (No. 11 Missouri, No. 17 South Carolina, No. 25 Mississippi State and previously ranked Auburn). Utah is batting .303 as a team and averaging 4.1 runs per game. The Utes are allowing 3.3 runs per game with a 3.15 ERA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Returning All-American Mariah Lopez leads the Utah pitching staff along with Sarah Ladd. Lopez is just 2-3 this season but she has posted a 1.98 ERA in a team-high 28.1 innings. Ladd is 3-1 with a 2.69 ERA in 26.0 innings.

CAL STATE - FULLERTON (7-3)

Cal State Fullerton brings a 7-3 record after defeating LMU on Wednesday. The Titans began the season with five straight wins but have lost three of their last five games. Fullerton leads the Big West with a .343 average while scoring 5.1 runs per game. Defensively, the Titans rank sixth nationally with a .986 fielding percentage while posting a 2.46 ERA.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Megan Delgadillo, the Big West Field Player of the Week, is off to a torrid start at the plate this season. Delgadillo is hitting a whopping .639 (23-for-36) and leads the team with four doubles, 12 runs and eight stolen bases. She ranks third in the country in hits and ninth in average.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

#6 BILLIE ANDREWS • SS

#29 SAMANTHA BLAND • 2B

#3 BELLA BACON • 1B

#18 PEYTON CODY • DP

#24 AVA BREDWELL • C

#7 SYDNEY GRAY • 3B

#27 BROOKE ANDREWS • CF

#26 ALINA FELIX • RF

#19 CAITLYNN NEAL • LF

#44 KAYLIN KINNEY • P

This weekend, Peyton Cody takes over the DP spot and hits 4th. Sammie Bland will continue filling in at 2nd for the injured Katelyn Caneda.

