Nebraska Basketball, Good and Bad, and Rage Against Idiots - Join Us LIVE Tonight at 9pm CST

The Nebraska Men’s basketball team once again successfully defended the home court Saturday when they defeated Penn State. It’s back on the road Wednesday night against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a good opportunity to pick up that elusive Big Ten road win. By the time we do the show, we’ll know just how successful the attempt was.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska women’s basketball program is facing some unplanned scrutiny. While the team has won two in a row and four of its last six, it is accusations from the past that have popped up, putting a black eye on arguably Amy Williams’ finest season to date as the head coach of the Husker women. They will continue to prepare for Saturday’s game against Minnesota amid the lawsuits levied against Williams, the former assistant coach, AD Trev Alberts, and the University.

And how do you fight idiots online? One school of thought is to ignore them completely. But Greg saw something this week so repugnant that he could not let it slide. So prepare for rants against recency bias and click bait. IT WILL NOT BE CONDONED!