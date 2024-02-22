Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preveiw: Grand Canyon University

Series Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) at Grand Canyon University (4-0)

Location: Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark, Phoenix, AZ

Dates: Thursday February 22nd-Sunday February 25th

Times (all CST): Feb. 22nd-24th at 7pm, Feb. 25th at 1pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 98-77-1) & Gregg Wallis (2nd season, 41-21)

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

The Grand Canyon University Antelopes have had quite the ascent over the past decade in baseball. Andy Stankiewicz took over a middling Division II team in 2012. The next year, they made the DII equivalent of the College World Series. They transitioned to division I in 2014, and quickly became a mainstay at the top of the WAC. The Lopes won the league 4 of the last 5 full seasons Stankiewicz was in charge, and made the NCAA tournament in 2021 and 2022.

The rise and sustained success of Stankiewicz led to USC hiring him after 2022. So look forward to seeing him on the Huskers schedule, perhaps starting next year. The coaching search was short in both time and travel. Longtime GCU hitting/outfield coach and recruiting coordinator Gregg Wallis was tabbed as the replacement.

In Wallis’ first year, the Lopes ended the year on a 13 game winning streak, capturing the regular season conference title over Sam Houston on the season’s final day. They ended up losing twice to Sam Houston in the WAC tournament though, and missed making the NCAA tournament. Wallis was named the Coach of the Year in his rookie season at the helm, and the program saw unprecedented success in the draft, as consensus All-American short stop Jacob Wilson became the highest drafted player in team history, going 6th overall.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: RHP Drew Christo (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Daniel Avitia (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Brett Sears (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP Carter Young (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Game 3: LHP Will Walsh (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Mattison (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Game 4: LHP Caleb Clark (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Watkins (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Starters for our four-game series in Phoenix. ↓ pic.twitter.com/kGLrAR1RTB — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 21, 2024

It seemed Drew Christo was in line to start the season opener but wasn’t physically able to go extended innings the team wanted from a starter. He did make an appearance in the Oklahoma game and went two innings. He was hittable and wild, walking two, and giving up a run on a wild pitch. Hopefully that was due to the injury issue and not a sign of things to come from the man who looked to be on the right path in fall ball.

The beneficiary of Christo’s issue was Brett Sears. He was masterful in his weekend starting debut. 5.1 innings of work with 7 strikeouts, 1 earned run given up, and started the streak of 17 innings with no walks or HBPs given up for the Husker pitching staff. It seems the summer league where he was absolutely dominant is carrying over.

Will Walsh started out the season against the toughest lineup Nebraska face in Texas Tech. He was his usual self, pounding the strike zone, inducing popup after popup, but also gave up more hits than we became used to seeing towards the end of last year.

Similar to last year, Caleb Clark has a strong first inning or so, but when things stopped going his way, he spiraled out of control and lost his command, walking 3 Sooners, hitting another, and when things had completely death spiraled, he allowed a run to score trying to pick off a runner on second base with the bases loaded. Bolt and Co want to give him another chance, because its easy to see he has great stuff, just needs to figure out the mental side of the game.

GCU is built on pitching, and they have the best pitcher in their program’s history leading their staff now. Junior Daniel Avitia is a Phoenix kid who decided to stay home at GCU. He was not only the freshman of the year in 2022, but the WAC pitcher of the year. He has 197 career Ks to only 39 walks, needing only 11 more Ks to break the Lopes D-1 record. Senior pitcher Carter Young was also a Freshman All American like Avitia, but has been unable to replicate that year over the past 2 seasons. He was able to pick up the 8-1 win over his old coach’s USC team last weekend, only allowing 1 run, despite giving up 3 hits and 5 walks in 5 innings of work.

Freshman Connor Mattison is the top recruit in the WAC. Another local kid that chose to stay home with Grand Canyon. He went 3 innings in his collegiate debut, with 7 strikeouts to zero walks, picking up a win over Georgetown. He may be the next great GCU freshman pitcher. Fellow freshman Hunter Watkins, “only” the third ranked recruit in the WAC, stands 6’8” and 235 lbs. He was the lone starting pitcher to struggle in the first week, giving up 2 earned runs against BYU in his 3 innings of work. He had 3 strikeouts, but gave up 3 hits, a walk and hit a batter.

Grand Canyon Scouting Report

The first thing I noticed when looking at the GCU lineup is the contrast from Nebraska. They have 1 kid starting either in the lineup or in the starting rotation that is a transfer. They have incredible roster balance at the moment and are able to take freshman and let them learn behind upperclassmen, like the old model used to be.

The Lopes were top 3 in their conference in all 3 aspects of the game, batting avg., ERA, and fielding percentage. If there was one spot they lacked last year, it was power, finishing in the bottom 3 of the 13 team conference in home runs, and in the bottom half in slug %.

First baseman Zach Yorke, all 6’2” 295 lbs of him, is the main cog in the GCU offense. He was a freshman All American last year, setting or tying school freshman records for hits, RBIs, walks, and on base percentage. All that and he made the All-WAC defensive team. Beau Ankeney at DH is the hottest start to this season. After redshirting last year, Ankeney is hitting .400 with a double and 2 home runs on the young season.

Those are far from the only weapons the Lopes have to offer. 3B Eli Paton averages an RBI per game in his 2 years in Phoenix. He is going to need the top two hitters, SS Emilio Barreras and CF Cade Verduzco to come out of their slumps the first weekend if he wants to keep that average up. Though they have both been historically less than .250 hitters. The lone transfer in the starting lineup, RF Eddy Pelc, had a 4 hit day against Ohio State on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon is historically a top defensive team, and 2024 looks to be more of the same as they've yet to commit an error through the first week. The previously mentioned Barreras is taking over the short stop spot from the best player in school history. (But shout out to Tim Salmon!) He was All-WAC defensive team playing both third base and short stop last year, so the position seems to be in good hands.

Series History

This is the first meeting between the schools.

Husker Notes