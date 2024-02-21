Nebraska Gets Their First Conference Road Win Beating Indiana 85-70

The Huskers came into a full house in Bloomington and took home their first conference road win this season beating the Hoosiers 85-70.

Nebraska came out hot early. Never once losing the lead as they lead the entire game. They lead by as much as twenty two points and even had to fend off some scares by Indiana in the second half when dry spells shooting and no productivity in the paint scared the Husker faithful.

However, Nebraska never gave up and came back swinging. Pushing hard not only on offense but played fairly well on defense and kept Indiana from coming back at home for the win. Indiana’s big men made it difficult and at times, it looked like they were going to dominate in the paint. Nebraska did not give up and made the adjustments to take advantage of Indiana’s weakness, defending against the threes.

Dry spells did come and go, but in the end the Huskers did what they needed to do by scoring to pull off the win.

The Huskers were lead by Keisei Tominaga who had 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on the night. He was 4-9 from beyond the arch but made up for it with jump shots near the basket.

Brice Williams put down 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. A big game for him against a fairly stingy Hoosier defense.

Coming off the bench with a big night was Jamarques Williams. The sophomore guard put up 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists against the Hoosiers. The nineteen points is a career high for him.

This is a tough conference to play in on the road. This is a key win for the Big Red on their NCAA Tournament resume. The committee will look favorably on this win.

Nebraska is now 19-8 (9-7 Big Ten) on the year. They come back home to take on Minnesota this Sunday at 5:30pm cst.