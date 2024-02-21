Nebraska Vs. Indiana Game Thread

Time: 7:37pm CST

Location: Bloomington, IN

TV: BTN

Radio: Wednesday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Okay folks, Nebraska needs a road win. Really, really, really, really bad.

Right now, they should be in the NCAA Tournament. Barring some really bad play moving forward, they will most likely be fine. These final games are all fairly winnable.

However, Nebraska hasn’t won on the road since they beat Kansas State in Manhattan on December 17th. Since then, nothing. No conference game has been taken from an opponents home court.

Can the Huskers pull one off tonight against Indiana? The Hoosiers are 6-8 in conference play. They’re not great, but can win at home.

Nebraska needs to bring everything to tonight's game. Just make the shots and dominate the paint.

They’ve done it before, just not on the road.