Wednesday Flakes Brings You Belichick, CFB Playoff Changes, & Caitlin Clark Money

What to Expect: Nebraska at Indiana - Inside the Hall | Indiana Hoosiers Basketball News, Recruiting and Analysis

Indiana returns to action Wednesday night against Nebraska at Assembly Hall.

Nebraska football: Bill Belichick guest speaker at Huskers' football camp

NFL legend Bill Belichick is coming to Nebraska — as a guest speaker at one of the Huskers' football camps.

Can Rienk Mast, Nebraska’s versatile big man, lift Huskers to NCAA Tournament? - The Athletic

The 6-foot-10 junior from the Netherlands posts 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, both team-leading figures, to go with 13.5 points.

Other News In The Sporting World

Here's what a mid-major college basketball DOBO ACTUALLY does

Sure, it's about travel. And also therapy. And recruiting. And buffalo chicken

College Football Playoff adopts new '5+7' format to allow for more at-large bids - Yahoo Sports

The CFP officially has a new format.

USWNT forward Mia Fishel suffers torn ACL, will be replaced by Alex Morgan on Gold Cup roster - Yahoo Sport

The U.S. women begin the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.

Baseball: A “safe bet” Yamamoto will start in South Korea: Roberts | Nippon.com

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to make the first Major League Baseball start of his career in South Korea in M…

Rick Pitino Doesn't Back Down After Ripping His Players

St. John's basketball coach Rick Pitino didn't back down or apologize after torching his roster. He spoke about the now-viral comments.

Alabama makes Nick Sheridan, JaMarcus Shephard promotions official - al.com

Alabama made staff moves official on Tuesday.

NCAA President Charlie Baker Opposes Rules, Laws That Would Limit Player Transfers | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Count NCAA president Charlie Baker among those who doesn't want to see college athletes lose their autonomy when it comes to transfers. "I'm not much on that.…

Details Emerge in Avalanche Death of Skier Kasha Rigby | SKI

Rigby, 54, aimed to redefine telemarking with her high-speed, hard-driving style. She was killed in an avalanche in Kosovo on Feb. 13, 2024.

University of Iowa G Caitlin Clark sets Fanatics NIL merchandise sales records

After becoming the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leading scorer on Friday night, Univ. of Iowa G Caitlin Clark quickly set another record by becoming Fanatics' top-selling college athlete in the NIL era (since Fanatics began making and selling official NIL college athlete apparel in 2022).

Creighton Fans Storm Court After ‘Historic’ Win Over No. 1 UConn - Sports Illustrated

The Blue Jays made program history with the upset win over UConn on Tuesday night.

Yellow Journalism

Georgia Guidestones: Monument mystery may have finally been solved

A monument in Georgia gave cryptic instructions for humanity. Then someone blew it up.

What, Exactly, Should You Eat? It's a $190 Million Question - WSJ

Scientists are investigating how different people respond to different diets

"Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin" streams on Apple TV+ : NPR

The origin story of the first Black Peanuts character is streaming on Apple TV+.

Russian spies are back—and more dangerous than ever

The Kremlin’s intelligence agencies have learned from their mistakes over the past two years | International

Nebraska state poet shares verse in every county | Select | norfolkdailynews.com

For State Poet Matt Mason, there’s a lot to love about bringing poetry to Nebraska’s rural counties.

Terrain park users to SkiCo: Give us a lift | News | aspendailynews.com

Objections raised to weekday chair closures

This Arctic Circle Town Expected a Green Energy Boom. Then Came Bidenomics. - The New York Times

Generous subsidies are helping the United States steal green industries from Europe, as countries race to secure the energy supplies of the future.

Podcast Schmodcast

