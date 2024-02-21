The Indiana Preview - Part Deux

The Indiana Preview

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Location: Bloomington, IN

Last Meeting: Nebraska 86 Indiana 70 (January 3rd, 2024 in Lincoln)

Record: 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten)

Preview:

Indiana comes into this game looking for a win. They need a win. Currently, they are on a two game losing streak. Their most recent loss was a 76-72 loss to Northwestern this past Sunday. That after getting blown out by arch rival Purdue 79-59 on the road.

The Hoosiers last saw the Huskers on January 3rd which was a Nebraska dominated game. Losing 86-70 to Nebraska in Lincoln.

Since then, Indiana has gone 4-7 in that span. With wins against Ohio State, Minnesota, and Iowa at home and another win against Ohio State in Columbus, OH. The losses, while many were notable, were still rough for the Hoosiers. Losing to Rutgers, Purdue (twice), Wisconsin, Illinois, Penn State, and as mentioned above Northwestern.

Indiana is lead by Malik Reneau. The Sophomore forward is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season. In the loss to Nebraska in January he had 14 points, 6 rebounds, and five assists on the night.

Next to Malik is center Kel’el Ware. The 7’0” tall big man is averaging 15 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He is a big part of their game and the Huskers will need to try to contain him once again. Kel’el had a very nice 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Huskers earlier this year and I imagine they will use him once again to try and win one game against the Huskers this year.

Also of note is forward Mackenzie Mgbako. The freshman forward is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers. He was relatively contained by the Huskers earlier and had only 6 points and 1 rebound in the loss.

Nebraska needs a win on the road and Indiana might just be the team to get that done against. Indiana is not in a great place right now and the Huskers will need to bring their “A” game to Bloomington on Wednesday.