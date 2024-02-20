Nebraska Women’s Basketball Blows Away Northwestern 75-50

After an 18 point performance in the last game, Logan Nissley will stay in the starting lineup; Kendall Moriarty also holds her place in the starting position.

A huge start from Logan Nissley, a big third quarter from Natalie Potts, and a great fourth quarter performance from Annika Stewart made this a smooth sailing game the whole time. This game very well could have been the closest, if not the most complete game the Huskers have had all season.

First Quarter

After a quick couple turnovers by both teams and a fast three from Northwestern, Logan Nissley hits back to back threes (6-3 Neb). Things are coming in two’s here as Alexis Markowski gets a couple quick baskets to fall. The media timeout comes in at the 4:17 mark, Nebraska leads 10-3.

According to the announcers, Callin Hake was feeling ill during practice and wasn’t sure if she’d play today, but she just drilled a three so I’d say she’s feeling just fine. That would ultimately lead to a Northwestern timeout. Annika Stewart wants in on the three point action and she’ll do just that (16-6 Neb). Darian White gets fouled and is awarded two free throws, she’ll make them both. White will get the layup to go down right before the end of the first quarter.

Nebraska 20 Northwestern 6

Second Quarter

Not too much has happened on the first two minutes, Markowski had free throws and missed them both, Natalie Potts had a trip to the line and made both. A steal from Kendall Moriarty turns into a Markowski bucket assisted by Nissley. Logan has her third three of the night (27-12 Neb). My goodness Logan Nissley, that’s four three’s for her so far. Jaz Shelley decides she wants to get her first points now as she drains the three and then a couple possessions later blocks a shot on the other end. Media timeout with 2:39 left in the second quarter, the Huskers lead 33-19).

Out of the timeout, Markowski has the layup fall, she has eight points. There has been a couple turnovers via miscommunication (thinking people are cutting and aren’t, vice versa), but still way under the turnover mark that they had against Ohio State. Nebraska went on a 2:33 scoring drought to end the half; however, still lead 35-23.

Nebraska 35 Northwestern 23

Logan Nissley leads team scoring with 12 points, Markowski adds on another eight.

Alexis Markowski already has nine rebounds, Nissley has four to close out the first.

Nebraska is shooting 41.4% from the field, including 46.7% from long range. The Huskers have hit seven threes in the game so far. Northwestern is shooting 26.5% from the floor and 42.9% from three.

Nebraska leads the rebound battle 25-18.

Third Quarter

Alexis is in double digit points and is one rebound away from another double double. Natalie Potts gets her first field goal off an assist from Nissley..make that times two. Markowski has 12 and Potts has six points in like two minutes and will get a chance to make it a three point play, she will do just that (46-30 Neb). Media timeout will come at the 5:39 mark.

Potts gets the steal on one end and the base line cut layup on the other..oh and why not just do that same exact thing again, but make it a fast break. Natalie is having herself a quarter. Another timeout is taken with 3:25 left, Nebraska leads the Wildcats 50-30.

You know, before Natalie Potts started to go off here in this quarter, I had said something about how she seemed like she had been playing a little off lately...well, she is telling me that she is just fine. I will never doubt again. I’m so sorry, Natalie.

Anyway, Potts hits free throws out of the timeout and Jessica Petrie gets her first points of the night (54-38 Neb). The Huskers won’t get a shot off before the third quarter ends.

Nebraska 56 Northwestern 38

Fourth Quarter

Jaz Shelley starts Nebraska off in the fourth with a quick layup, Husker lead is back up to 20. Joe McKeown takes probably the fastest timeout I’ve ever seen (17 seconds in).

Markowski gets the double double on that last rebound, we’ll talk more about this at the end. Natalie Potts has a three to add on to her monster second half performance. (61-41 Neb). Callin Hake has a good drive to the basket, misses, but will get free throws (1 of 2). Natalie Potts has a good hustle play that really should have been a rebound for Northwestern, but turns into a turnover for the Wildcats instead. Which in turn will be two points for Annika Stewart. Natalie gets a rebound, is fouled, turns into another two points for Stewart. And again, Stewart with the fade away (68-46 Neb).

Annika Stewart has eight straight points thanks to another fade away, having her best game of the year. Darian White will shoot free throws after a rebound from Stewart gets an extra possession (2 of 2). Callin Hake hits the three, Nebraska leads by 25. Northwestern ended the game on a 6:13 scoring drought.

Nebraska 75 Northwestern 50

Stats and Thoughts

Four players scored in double figures: Natalie Potts (18), Annika Stewart (13), Alexis Markowski (12), and Logan Nissley (12).

Alexis Markowski and Natalie Potts both had 10 rebounds to lead the team. That is the 4th double double of Natalie’s career.

Markowski’s double double tonight is her 37th of her career. She passed Husker legend, Karen Jennings, to put her in soul possession of 3rd place on the career double double list. Alexis is chasing two more Husker greats in Jordan Hooper and Kelsey Griffin, who each own 40 career double doubles.

Nebraska shot 44.4% from the field, including 37.5% from deep compared to Northwestern’s 29.8% from the floor and 35.7% from long range.

Nebraska won the rebound battle 47-33.

A personal note from me is Logan Nissley really looks like a player who found her role, she’s played very well in the last two games that she has been in the starting lineup. She can shoot, but she does more than that, six assists and five rebounds is proof that she’s an all around player.

Nebraska will have their last home game on Saturday, February 24th against Minnesota at 6:00 pm (CT). Nebraska will honor seniors and graduate students at the end of the game..I will be shedding tears, sorry not sorry.