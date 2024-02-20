Corn Flakes: Garfield, Bracketology, and Park Simulations

Today my oldest turns ten!

For the past five or so years, I’ve been making their cakes. I’ve try really hard to accommodate their requests and sometimes it turns out better than others.

This year I was tasked with making an ice cream cake. I’ve attempted his once before, for my husband early in or marriage and it was a total disaster. This time however, the cake structure turned out. It was a lot of freezing and waiting, then quickly adding the next step and freezing again. Then I was also supposed to put Garfield on the cake. Well, this part did not turn out quite as well as I would’ve hoped. I mean, you can tell it looks like Garfield, but he may be a bit sick.

The things we attempt to do for our kids.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Earn NCAA Bid - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Huskers Sweep Big Ten Weekly Awards - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Shatel: Priority No. 1 for Nebraska? Bowl game. And then?

First things first. A bowl game. But with the move to a 12-team College Football Playoff, it’s never too early for schools — including Nebraska — to formulate a plan

Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball Bracketology: Still walking a tightrope

The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball team is still considered to be in the Big Dance, but they're still teetering on the bubble.

This was pretty cool too

I will watch this movie just to see Abdullah’s acting debut.

Ameer Abdullah: From Gridiron to Silver Screen in 'Break the Cycle'

Explore the inspiring journey of Ameer Abdullah, a Las Vegas Raiders running back, as he debuts in the urban drama 'Break the Cycle'. Written by ex-NBA player Jarnell Stokes, this film showcases the versatility of athletes beyond sports.

Elsewhere

Nick Saban answers whether he'll always pick Alabama to win in new role on College Gameday

Nick Saban will be making picks for most Alabama games this fall on ESPN.

Bracketology Bubble Watch: Utah gets big win at buzzer vs. UCLA; Texas, Virginia in action Monday - CBSSports.com

Jerry Palm breaks down the teams near the cut-line for earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament

The wacky true story of the hockey team that inspired ‘Slap Shot’ - The Athletic

The movie echoed the real-life Johnstown Jets in part because many people who appeared in the film had a connection to the team.

Women's Power Rankings: JuJu Watkins, USC return at No. 9 - ESPN

It was a week of big headlines, even if they didn't translate to a lot of movement in the rankings. USC and Syracuse break into the top 16.

The absolute silliest thing in sports this weekend had nothing to do with the NBA All-Star Game - CBS Boston

Who knew people from New Jersey loved parks more than anybody else?

As college football's elite is engulfed in a power struggle, G5 left just trying to survive: 'We are a farm system' - Yahoo Sports

The gap between haves and have-nots is widening, and the Group of Five can't keep up.