MONDAY NIGHT THERAPY: Your Nebraska Cornhuskers Sports Update From Two Old Crusty Men

Todd and I wandered through an hour long show and people enjoyed it somehow.

I started out the show by letting everybody know I had been paying to no current events in football but instead I have been in studying the Ku Klux Klan because in 1924 when Notre Dame played Nebraska the Ku Klux Klan was involved and tried to disrupt the game and I’d like to do a history video about it. (I think it was the 1925 game, tho.)

Todd has been watching baseball in Texas and we talked a bit about the Nebraska baseball team and their start in which they were probably more competitive than they’ve been in an opening series in the last decade. They looked good they just unfortunately lost two of the three games in the ninth inning.

We talked about the wrestling team and how well they fared against Penn State and the fact that Penn State hasn’t lost a duel since 2019

The question came up of what was our favorite Nebraska football team ever or favorite season in Nebraska history and both Todd and I chose 1983 probably because that was the year we were there at Nebraska and got to watch Turner Gill and that offense in person and it was a blast

There was a discussion about what Huskers you put on Mount Rushmore.

Let’s face it there’s some great Huskers there’s not a lot of discrepancy between who would pick we people would pick between the the top four. Unfortunately like I told Todd it’s a list for old people by old people because we you really can’t the people that we players we’ve had in the last 20 years just haven’t had the teams around them to compete with the players we had before that so if you’re looking at a Mount Rushmore there is nobody that you’re going to pick in the last 20 years that would compete with some of the other people and that’s kind of sad.

We talked about Tom Novak and I gave a short history lesson about who Tom Novak was and I should do a video about him as well.