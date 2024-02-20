Nebraska WBB vs Northwestern Preview and Game Thread

(Jill's note: I apologize for the lack of formatting. I did this on my phone and the editor controls are a bit wonky.)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, 8 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Television: BTN

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) 107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Event: Celebrating Black Excellence

Live Stats: Huskers.com

The Huskers enter Tuesday’s game in search of their 10th Big Ten win of the season, which would lock up a winning regular-season conference record. The Big Red are coming off an impressive 77-65 road win at Purdue on Saturday, which completed a season series sweep of the Boilermakers.

Nebraska sits in fourth in the Big Ten standings entering the week and at No. 30 in the NCAA NET rankings. The Huskers own six wins over current NET Top 50 foes, including No. 5 Iowa, at No. 22 Michigan State, No. 31 Maryland, a sweep of No. 49 Michigan and a win over No. 50 Illinois. Eight of Nebraska’s nine losses have come to NET Top 50 foes, with six of those coming away from home.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten - NCAA NET 30)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.3 ppg, 10.8 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 2.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (131-108); 17th Season Overall (324-217)

Northwestern Wildcats (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten - NET 214)

10 - Caleigh Walsh - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

20 - Paige Mott - 6-1 - Sr. - F - 8.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

2 - Caroline Lau - 5-9 - So. - G - 7.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg

3 - Maggie Pina - 5-7 - Gr. - G - 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

21 - Melannie Daley - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 12.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Off the Bench

11 - Hailey Weaver - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg

12 - Casey Harter - 5-11 - Fr. - G - 6.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg

23 - Jasmine McWilliams - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 2.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

22 - Alaina Goodchild - 6-2 - So. - F - 2.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

31 - Crystal Wang - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 1.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg

13 - Mercy Ademusayo - 6-4 - Jr. - F - 1.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Head Coach: Joe McKeown (Kent State, 1979) 16th Season at Northwestern (257-236); 38th Season Overall (767-410)

Scouting The Northwestern Wildcats

Coach Joe McKeown is in his 16th season leading Northwestern and 38th overall as a head coach. The Wildcats are 8-17 overall and 3-11 in the Big Ten. McKeown has been searching for consistency from his Cats, but has struggled. Northwestern has used six different starting lineups over the past nine games.

Caroline Las has started all 25 games, averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and a team-best 5.4 assists.

Caleigh Walsh, a 6-3 junior forward, has added 12.5 points and a team-leading 5.5 rebounds, while making 23 starts.

Paige Mott, a 6-1 senior forward, has contributed 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while making 22 starts.

Melannie Daley leads the Wildcats with 12.6 points and 1.6 steals per game, but the Cats' previous game was her first start in eight games since a loss to Illinois (Jan. 14).

Graduate Maggie Pina, a 5-7 transfer from Boston University, is averaging 5.5 points while shooting a team-best 46.6 percent (34-73) from three-point range and 88 percent (22-25) at the free throw line.

McKeown’s Cats have prided themselves on their defense in recent years, but they have allowed 82.3 points and forced just 12.1 turnovers per game this season in Big Ten action. For the season, Northwestern carries a Big Ten-worst minus-4.5 turnover margin. The 2023-24 Cats also carry a minus-3.5 rebound margin.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 15-8, including five consecutive wins against the Wildcats.