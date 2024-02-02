Friday Flakes: Power Five Head Coaching Job or NFL Coordinator Job — Which Would You Choose?

In case you missed it, Jeff Hafley has left his position of the head coach of Boston College to go to the Green Bay Packers to be a defensive coordinator.

My first thought was that it feels like it would be a demotion. To go from the head of an organization to then choose a different position in which you are no longer the boss.

However, today’s college football landscape surely makes things difficult to be a college football coach. I am of the mind that most football coaches, though not all, would gladly take a “lesser” position so they can simply just coach football.

I have no experience in the NFL or College football coaching but I do have experience in coaching and most coaches would prefer a situation in which they just have to coach the players and not have to deal with external situations like NIL and the transfer portal.

No. CFB in its current state will be seeing more and more coaches heading to the NFL. Without boundaries and regulation that make sense coaches that get real opportunities in the NFL will be gone. This trend will continue until there is a new governing body and it creates a CBA… https://t.co/iNuaDU5lp7 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 31, 2024

I think that unless college football gets fixed that the coaching will continue to go down hill as there will be a talent drain. That is, unless, the salaries take such a jump that it is worth the headache that NIL and the transfer portal bring in college football.

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/r6mrMvkyWR — Mike Praznowski (@PrazMaster) January 25, 2024

