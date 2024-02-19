Monday Meanderings of a Nebraska Baseball Fan: Arlington, TX

An Okay Weekend

After a three-hour drive down I-35 to Austin, I had plenty of time to reflect on the past three days, and while disappointed by two ninth inning losses, there was a lot shown on the field to be encouraged about. This was most definitely a better start to the season pitching-wise than last year and while it was only the first weekend I am encourage by Brett Sears and Will Walsh as starters. The third spot is wide open.

Don’t be surprised to see the same three starters next weekend in Arizona. The coaching staff sees promise in Caleb Clark, the talented Canadian and I don’t believe they will pull the plug after one start. Though his performance is eerily familiar to last season, they want to see this kid succeed because he has good stuff. It is a confidence thing and it is obvious from what we saw Sunday that he’s not there yet.

Coach Bolt basically stuck with the same batting lineup for all three games. I like newcomer Riley Silva at the bottom of the order as I am a believer that number nine is the second lead-off spot. He has a quick bat and quick feet and I most certainly look forward to seeing him, Cayden Brumbaugh, Josh Overbeek, and heck, even Gabe Swanson tearing up the bases this season. And, Cole Evans can make his way around them really fast as well. Speaking of Swanson, not only did he steal a base, the returning homerun leader also put down a beautiful sacrifice bunt in Saturday’s game. Folks, this is Bolt Ball.

What Do We Have?

Nebraska had a chance to win all three games – should have won all three games – against quality competition. Like every Cornhusker sports fan I really wanted to see a 3 and 0 weekend so I could puff my chest out a little bit and feel like the corner has been turned. Based on what I saw, the team is turning the corner, but there is a ways to go yet.

It looks like there is quality pitching and it is going to take a bit to sort it out. I believe it is there and hopefully once Coach Childress has the puzzle put together, it stays consistent and becomes stronger as the season moves on. On this topic, I am also encouraged by a significant drop in walks and hit-batters. This was a huge negative last year that cost that team some wins.

While the offense recorded 22 hits, only four of them were for extra bases and frankly, there were not many that were hit really solid. The boys are going to have to barrel-up and they must cut down on the strikeouts. Thirty-four in three games is far too many Ks.

I’m not 100% sold on the defense yet. I think it is solid, though a mishandled ball in the outfield proved costly against Oklahoma. However, three games are not enough to draw too many conclusions. I do like Josh Overbeek at third base, though. And to think on our preview podcast, Aaron and I did not talk this guy up very much. Best kept secret out there!

#4 looks good on him.



5 hit, 2 RBI weekend for Overbeek. pic.twitter.com/OK0YwVisao — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 18, 2024

Coffee at the Holiday Inn Express

When you are on the road following your favorite baseball team, the best way to truly find out what is going on is to go to the hotel breakfast area around six-o’clock in the morning and listen to all of the experts share their thoughts and opinions. It is great when you are at a tournament with a number of teams. What is reminds me of is a bunch of farmers having morning coffee at the feed store, and you definitely want to get there early before the crowd comes in.

When I sat down for coffee, juice, and a little eggs and sausage, I joined a conversation between a Texas Tech fan and I guy cheering on Oregon, then was shortly joined with another Tech fan, a fella decked out in Oklahoma apparel and then two more guys from Nebraska. This was a truly collection of baseball genius! And, my kind of crowd!

Mr. Tech 1 was that stereotypical west Texas tall drink of water with a slow drawl and a lot of confidence. He was a couple of years older than me and later in the conversation we both agreed that we want the old Big 8 and Southwest Conferences back. He’d never been to Lincoln for a game but had watched Nebraska play a number of times in Lubbock. It was fun to swap stories and memories, but what was particularly enjoyable was to listen to him absolutely shred Texas about destroying the Southwest Conference and Big 12, and wishing all of the ill-will he could muster toward them for their future in the SEC. A brother in arms!

Texas Tech got beat Friday night 6-2 by Tennessee. “Boy, Tennessee is really good,” he said more than once in that beautiful drawl. “I just hope we don’t go 0-3 this weekend. We need a better start than that.” Another Red Raider fan had joined us, pretty soft-spoken like the first one, but noticeable a little nervous. He shortly disclosed that his son, a left-handed pitcher, was most likely going to pitch today. It would be his first appearance as he joined the Red Raiders after having played at Seminole Junior College the past two years. While my daughter was not a pitcher, I quickly flashed back to a trip to Arizona her freshman year of college not knowing for sure if she had won a spot in the starting lineup, as well as hoping if she did play, she was not as nervous as I was!

The Team is “Older”

The defensive lineup was basically the same through the three-game series, save for rightfield and the designated hitter. Five of those positions are occupied by players new to the program. When looking at the pitchers that toed the rubber, seven of fourteen were not with the team a year ago. This is a definite makeover fashioned by the coaching staff, and as Coach Bolt has remarked about wanting the team to be “older,” he has for the most part held true to that. Only one freshman was in the starting lineup, Case Sanderson at designated hitter the first two games, and one, Will Jesske pinch hit in Game 2. On the mound where we got a little bit of a look at Ty Horn and Tucker Timmerman.

This is not a rebuild and while this coaching staff can most definitely develop young players, their mission is to compete and win now. As the season moves on, I am sure we will see more of the youngsters as there is a lot of talent, but they are going to have to compete and earn their spot.

Cream is the New Black

My love of uniforms is no secret. You all know that I believe that there should be federal law that says a school cannot use black in its uniforms (or one of its derivatives except light gray) unless it is one of the official school colors. Trim or an outline is fine, but not as a primary color. I want to lay this out because of three observations over the weekend.

One, I loved seeing Nebraska decked out in their red and white unis and not a hint of black, at least from where I was sitting in the rafters. Those red tops and pinstriped pants on Sunday are so much better than the black they have resorted to in the past. Hopefully those are packed in a trunk somewhere in the bowels of Memorial Stadium.

On the flip side of this, I love green and gold as a combination, and I am sure that was a factor in my becoming an Oakland A’s fan, along with the fact that I grew up in Oakland . . . Iowa. Oregon, with all of their Nike money and fashion consulting, trotted out on Friday in black and gray uniforms, with a touch of highlighter yellow on the sleeve. What. A. Disaster. They looked more like Iowa Hawkeyes than Oregon Ducks. On Saturday they showed up with the most beautiful bright green and yellow-gold set I have seen, close to my favorite look of the weekend, but that cannot make up for the stench they brought Friday.

The winners on the weekend were Oklahoma on Sunday with their incredible cream-colored uniforms trimmed in magnificent crimson. Crimson and cream the way it ought to be. Nebraska’s best uniforms are their cream set they wear at home on Sunday. They ooze of class, just like the ones worn by the Sooners. Let’s hope we see those in Lincoln in a few weeks.

Keep it rollin', Rocco



RBI single for @Rocco_Garza_G before Madron races home on a WP to cut into the lead.



END 5 | OU 3, NU 5 pic.twitter.com/y6WNUFnFlE — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 18, 2024

Take Me Out to the Ballgame!

There is little about the game of baseball that I do not enjoy and soak in, including the ambiance of the ballpark. I have been going to games at Haymarket Park since they first opened the gates, and I know that things have changed since those early days, though it sure does not seem like the music has much at all. It is predictable, even over three games on the weekend. Yes, the player walkup songs change from year to year, but most of the playlist has been the same for years.

What I heard at Globe Life Field was completely different, and I am really not sure how to explain it. They did have DJ Black Beard there live playing the music, and there were familiar songs of various genres, but most of them were mixed and not in their original format. They were fine, but certainly not ones that people would sing along to between innings. That said, the vast majority of music they played was not familiar and surprisingly it included a lot of jazz and big band charts that had a more modern feel. Very little hip hop was played, and also surprisingly, not much country considering we were in Texas.

We have hashed things out a number of times on Corn Nation about the production at football games, which in my opinion is very stale and needs gutted. The same needs to happen at baseball games as well. Yes, it is mandatory that the team take the field to Black Betty by Ram Jam and Take Me Out to The Ballgame has to be played in the middle of the seventh. Put in a few of those traditional sing-a-long tunes, and then mix it up. Give fans those “oh yeah” moments when they recognize the first few notes of a song they haven’t heard in a while. A guy my age should not be able to predict what is coming every inning I’m at the ballpark.

That’s it for this week. This got longer than I expected, but then again, I can talk a person’s leg off. We’ll see you on the Monday Night Therapy with Jon and Todd podcast tonight.

I’m sure Jon will have plenty to talk about so maybe I’ll be able to squeeze in a little baseball chat and some thoughts about Nebraska’s wrestling match against #1 Penn State yesterday. See you here next week!