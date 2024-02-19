Corn Flakes: Basketball Wins, Baseball Inconsistency, and Track & Field PRs

Boys basketball sub-districts are this week in Nebraska. It is hard to believe basketball season is quickly drawing to a close. Ranchhand 3’s team has a difficult draw in their first sub-district game.

Wish us luck!

The baseball team got a nice win over Baylor on Friday but had two games go sideways in the ninth inning to go 1-2 on the weekend.

Oklahoma Walks-off Nebraska Baseball 7-6 - Corn Nation

Bullpen issues and a drought in the middle of the Husker lineup come back to haunt the Huskers.

Track & Field: Huskers Set Personal-Bests at Nebraska Tune-Up - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska track and field secured 12 wins at the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday at the Devaney Center Indoor Track. A trio of athletes climbed the all-time list, while two posted marks that currently rank in the top-ten of the NCAA ahead of the Big Ten Championships week.

2024 Husker Signee Analysis: Defensive Back Mario Buford - All Huskers

He's a prototype boundary corner who seems capable of winning the the No. 3 cornerback job at Nebraska as a true freshman

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Recap: A Strong Second Half Propels Nebraska to a 68-49 Win - Corn Nation

This wasn’t the prettiest in terms of shooting, but it’s still a good win

HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Huskers 15 Montana 4 nebraska rhonda revelle - Corn Nation

The Huskers trailed for three innings. Then the top of the 4th started and the ladies chose to open up the whole can on Montana.

Nebraska Softball Recap: Huskers 5 Sacramento State 4 - Corn Nation

Nebraska grinds out another come from behind win to push their win streak to three

Nebraska softball finishes weekend with three victories in New Mexico | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

After going 1-1 against New Mexico on Friday, Nebraska finished the weekend with three straight wins on Saturday and Sunday at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Legendary Maryland basketball coach Lefty Driesell dies at 92 : NPR

The Hall of Famer whose folksy drawl belied a fiery on-court demeanor was the first coach to win more than 100 games at four NCAA Division I schools.

Fairleigh Dickinson men's basketball team gets stuck in elevator - ESPN

The start of the Fairleigh Dickinson-Long Island men's basketball game was delayed 17 minutes because FDU's team was stuck inside an elevator.

College baseball player hit by pitch seven times in doubleheader

Ohio State stuns No. 2 Purdue in interim coach's debut - ESPN

Ohio State upset No. 2 Purdue 73-69 on Sunday in interim coach Jake Diebler's debut.

NBA Rookie Rankings: Top 15 of 2023-24

This year’s rookie class has a chance to be special. For the debut of The Ringer’s Rookie Rankings, J. Kyle Mann breaks down the early returns from Wemby, Chet, and all of the other intriguing first-year players to hit the NBA hardwood this season.

Non-Sports Reading Recommendations

How to make the perfect pancake (according to science)

Move over Neven Maguire and Nigel Slater, here's what some scientists have to say about the perfect pancake

Mouse warning sign in Dawson Creek, B.C., fuels laughter | CBC News

Wild animals wandering through town can be cause for concern in Dawson Creek, B.C. But a mouse?

In this centuries-old English pancake race, 'you just have to go flat out' | AP News

For centuries, women in one English town have run a pancake race to mark the day before the start of Lent.

How Ziga Dorkic built a solar powered electric van from a boxy Daihatsu he bought for $100 - ABC News

He hasn't paid for fuel in 10 years, has never run out of charge, and was inspired by a famous race across the outback. Retired industrial engineer Ziga Dorkic wants to show you how it's done — for the Earth.

Westarctica: The micronation with a real-world purpose - Big Think

In 2001, naval intelligence specialist Travis McHenry found a loophole in the Antarctic Treaty — and then formed Westarctica.

12-Year-Old Builds Replica Of Archimedes’ Death Ray - And It Works | IFLScience

The fabled ship-destroyer might have been real after all.