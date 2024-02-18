Nebraska Softball Recap - Huskers 8 -Sacramento State 3

After going down 3-0 in the second inning, the Huskers shut Sacramento State down the rest of the game to win 8-3.

Billie Andrews returned from concussion protocol to play in the Huskers final game of the weekend in New Mexico.

Today, we saw Emmerson Cope get the start as the Huskers pitcher, but was quickly relieved in the bottom of the second after Sacramento State hit a home run, that brought two other runners home as well, to take the lead. This lead to Caitlin Olensky coming in to pitch.

We really saw the Huskers come alive in the 5th inning when Sydney Gray hit a home run that also allowed Ava Bredwell and Peyton Cody to make it to home plate as well. This was a major turning point in the game and put the Huskers up 4-3.

We also saw Kaylin Kinney come in and relieve Olensky on the pitching mound after Olensky had batters hitting lots of her pitches and also throwing a couple wild ones as well.

We saw no scoring again until the Huskers extended their lead even more when Bredwell singled Bella Bacon in to make it 5-3 in the top of the 7th inning.

Right after this, we saw yet another Sydney Gray home run and another 3 RBI hit. This brought us to our final score of 8-3 after Sacramento State was just not able to do anything in the bottom of the 7th.

Caitlin Olensky got her first win as a Husker after pitching 2.1 innings of one-hit, shutout relief. Kaylin Kinney pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of hitless relief. Emmerson Cope also had her first career start today.

Sydney Gray had a career-high 6 RBIs on her two home runs hit. The Huskers ended the game with 15 hits.

The Huskers will be off until Friday when they travel out to Cathedral City, California to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

They have two games on Friday. The first one is at 12:00pm CST against San Diego State. Their second game is at 2:30pm CST against UCLA.

They only have one game on Saturday at 12:00pm CST against Oregon.

We will see two games on Sunday with the first one starting at 12:00pm CST against Utah. The weekend will conclude with their final game starting at 1:30pm CST against Cal State Fullerton.

Post-Game Notes