Oklahoma Walks-off Nebraska Baseball 7-6

Getaway day for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. The Huskers and Sooners renew an old rivalry as each team attempts to leave the spectacular Globe Life Field with a winning record in the showcase. Nebraska is coming off a frustrating loss, in which they hung with the #21 team in the country in Texas Tech until 2 outs in the 9th inning. Oklahoma on the other hand put together an upset of #9 Tennessee. They had to use extra innings to do so late last night, and are probably a little sleep deprived today.

Nebraska put the pressure on right away in the first inning. Josh Overbeek continued to show his ability to get on base, with a walk, followed by a Dylan Carey single. Then with 2 outs, first baseman Ty Stone came to the plate. He didn’t look particularly great as he struck out, but the catcher dropped the ball, and as Stone took off for first, he bobbled picking it up. When he finally grabbed it, he had to hurry his throw and threw over first base. The second baseman then recovered the ball and tried to throw Brumbaugh out at home, but the catcher missed the ball, allowing Carey to put the Huskers up 2-0. See what I meant by sleep deprived?

Caleb Clark started his sophomore season a little rocky, giving up some solid contact and walking a couple batters over the first 2 innings, but where he would have folded last year, he recentered himself and threw strikes, and his defense came up with enough big plays to keep OU off the board.

The third inning he proved to bite off more than he could chew. A leadoff 4 pitch walk (to the aptly named Jason Walk, I might add) usually leads to trouble. While it looked like he may get out of it, striking the next two batters out and getting to 2 strikes on star catcher Easton Carmichael, he then gave up a single to Carmichael, and hit the next batter to load the bases.

Clark still had a chance to get out of the inning unscathed, but decided to attempt a pickoff move to second base. The ball hit Carmichael in the back while he was standing on the base, and Walk took off from 3rd to score and make it a 2-1 ballgame. Having seen enough, Coach Rob Childress called for freshman reliever Tucker Timmerman for the second time this weekend. He was able to pick up a strikeout to get NU out of the inning.

Oklahoma had saved one of their better pitchers from a year ago for this game, and he looked even better than his 2023 version. James Hitt had Husker batters completely off balance, with 9 strikeouts through 4 innings of work. The batters were being patient, trying to get his pitch count up, but it was putting them in bad counts and Hitt was feasting on them.

It took until the 5th for Nebraska to really put some pressure back on Hitt. A Riley Silva single followed by a Brumbaugh double put NU’s 2 best runners on for its 2 hottest hitters. Overbeek came through again! Another solid single from him and it’s 2 RBIs. Carey would then move him over to second on a productive out, and Josh Caron drove him in with an RBI single of his own, and it was 5-1 Huskers in the middle of the 5th.

Drew Christo, who took over for Nebraska on the mound in the 4th, got in to a bit of a mess in the 5th. A 2 out RBI single was followed by a wild pitch that allowed a run to score, and OU was right back in it at 5-3.

The Huskers came right back at the Sooners in the 6th. Gabe Swansen walked, stole second and was moved over to third on a productive out. He tried to come home on a sharply hit ball right to the third baseman, but was thrown out at the plate. Riley Silva smoked a ball to the right center gap and since he was off with the bat, Cole Evans scored all the way from first, to make the lead 6-3 NU. (And just to keep the pressure on, Silva stole 3rd.)

Kyle Froelich made his Husker debut in the bottom of the inning, and the Sr. reliever from Suskat… Sascach… Canada looked like he been on the mound all his life, getting a ground out, fly out, and strikeout as he calmly walked back to the dugout.

Froehlich works a 1-2-3 6th in his Husker debut.



Heart of the order due for NU in the 7th. pic.twitter.com/yubIAD6pVL — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 18, 2024

Kyle Perry came out in the 7th for his 2nd appearance of the weekend. A hard hit lead off single was followed by a home run launched into the right field seats. Another hard hit single followed and before you knew it, the go ahead run was at the plate. Perry, resilient as always, struck out the next 2 batters and gave way for former Iowa Western CC closer Evan Borst for the final out of the inning.

After a quick Husker top of the 8th, Borst came back out for the bottom half, and after a snowcone catch by Brumbaugh to start the inning, Borst quickly retired the next 2 hitter with a strikeout and lazy fly ball to center. Evan Borst looks like he has a spot towards the back end of this bullpen.

Husker closer Casey Daiss came out for the bottom of the 9th inning and gave up a single to the OU leadoff hitter. He retired the next two batters, Oklahoma’s most dangerous, with easy fly balls. But a sharply hit ball down the left field like was bobbled by Anglim, allowing the OU runner to tie the game. After an intentional walk, Daiss hit the next OU batter to load the bases. A base hit to right let Oklahoma walk off Nebraska, 7-6.

It was a tightly contested weekend for Nebraska, really, most teams in the showcase. All the Husker’s games were within a run or less going to the 9th inning. That hasn’t always been the case on an opening weekend for Nebraska. They took care of a team that couldn't match their depth, in Baylor. They stood toe to toe with nationally ranked Texas Tech. And led almost the entire way against an up and coming Oklahoma team.

You can catch the Huskers in action down in Phoenix, AZ as they start a 4 game series with Grand Canyon University on Thursday at 7pm CST. All the games for the series will be streaming on ESPN+, as well as on the radio on the Husker Sports Network.