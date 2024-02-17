Nebraska Softball Recap: Huskers 5 Sacramento State 4

Started out a little behind because with all of the Husker sports happening today, I thought this game started later. Also, I’m sorry that this won’t be a regular Andy Ketterson entertainment filled recap, you’ll have to deal with a Jaden Miller first attempt at writing a softball recap. I might try something different than what the legend Andy does, so let me know (nicely) if it’s too much.

Nebraska (5-3) trailed 2-0 after two innings before tying the game with a pair of runs in the third inning. NU went on to build a 5-2 lead, and the Huskers held on after the Hornets scored a single run in both the sixth and seventh innings. Sacramento State had 11 hits in the game, including six leadoff singles in the Hornets’ seven turns at bat. But Nebraska limited Sacramento State to just 4-for-19 with runners on base.

Notes: Nebraska has not scored first in four games during this tournament.

Third Inning

(Like I said, I missed a little bit due to my brain not obtaining times right, but I came in at the right time.)

Sacramento State still leads 2-0, Smetter, Neal, and Bland are due up B3rd.

Nebraska is sending the ball into the field, but unfortunately directly at everyone. Caitlin Neal gets on base with a walk in the bottom of the 3rd, Sammie Bland is on deck. Bland, who had a great game with the bat last game against Montana, but lines to left field.

Brooke Andrews gets on base and advances Neal to second, she had to get drilled in the helmet in order to do it. Bredwell singles off a deflection off the third basemen’s glove, that loads the bases; Neal at third, Brooke Andrews at second, Bredwell at first.

Nebraska gets on the board after an RBI single up the middle from Bella Bacon, Neal and Andrews cross home plate. Tied up 2-2 bottom of the 3rd, two outs, Sydney Gray up to bat. Gray flies out to right center to end the inning, but not before the Red Team does their damage. The bats seem to be heating up here for Nebraska, would love to see that continue.

Nebraska 2 Sacramento State 2

Fourth Inning

After a quick leadoff single and a sac bunt that got Sacramento State’s runner to second, the Husker defense gets a couple swift outs to close out the top of the 4th. Peyton Cody, Alina Felix, and Ashley Smetter due up.

PEYTON CODY WELCOME TO NEBRASKA! The transfer gets her first home run as a Nebraska Cornhusker and puts the Red Team up 3-2.

Right after, Felix singles to right field. Smetter’s up with no outs and a runner on. Smetter reaches first on a fielder’s choice, Felix out at second. Caitlin Neal singles through the left side, Ashley Smetter advances to second bringing Bland to the plate with one out. Bland walks, Huskers have another bases loaded opportunity in two consecutive innings.

Brooke Andrews grounded out to second base, but gets the RBI as Smetter comes home, Neal moves up to third, and Bland to second. Ava Bredwell flies out to right field to end the inning.

Nebraska 4 Sacramento State 2

Fifth Inning

Nebraska defense gets off the field and into the bottom of the fifth after a quick three outs and only one hit on a bunt that just barely stayed fair; Bacon, Gray, and Cody due up.

Bella Bacon is 2-3 so far today after a leadoff single to start the inning. Sydney Gray up to bat, but she’ll face a new pitcher.

Keeli Smith will relieve Caroline Evans, Evans pitched four innings, but is still responsible for Bacon at first. She finished with 7 hits allowed, one strikeout, and ended up being 5 earned runs.

Gray reached on a fielders choice after the throw to first for the double play was not in time, that will bring up Peyton Cody. Cody grounded out pushing Gray to second, Felix comes up with two outs.

Felix has an infield single on a throw to first, she scores Gray, Nebraska leads 5-2. Ashley Smetter grounds out to third and sends us to the sixth.

Nebraska 5 Sacramento State 2

Sixth Inning

Leadoff runner for Sacramento State reaches for the fifth time today. Kaylin Kinney has only allowed two runs, but she’s had a runner on the entire day. Huskers get the double play to go with Bland to Bacon at first, runner at third with two outs.

Bland’s throw to first not in time as Sacramento State gets a run across, Huskers lead 5-3 top of the 6th. Ashley Smetter ends the inning on a dive and tag..on the bag though and not the runner, which is sometimes much more cool. Neal, Bland, and Brooke Andrews due to hit for Nebraska.

Nebraska goes a quick 1-2-3 in the sixth on a flyout to center from Neal, a hit back to the pitcher by Bland, and another flyout to center from Brooke Andrews.

Nebraska 5 Sacramento State 3

Seventh Inning

Emmerson Cope relieves Kaylin Kinney. Kinney pitches six innings with 9 hits allowed, 3 strikeouts, and 3 earned runs.

Sacramento State gets the leadoff..again. Nebraska gets the groundout to first, runner advances to second. Sacramento State’s Lewa Day hits a ball to Brooke Andrews in center field, Day tries to stretch it into a double, is thrown out at second, but a run scores to cut the Nebraska lead to 5-4. Huskers defense gets the groundout and closes out the inning and secures the win.

Nebraska 5 Sacramento State 4

Some stats and notes from today:

Kaylin Kinney gets the win, Emmerson Cope has the save.

Bella Bacon and Alina Felix go 2-3 today at the plate.

Bacon two hits, two RBI’s. Felix two hits, one RBI.

Peyton Cody hits her first homerun as a Nebraska Cornhusker.

Nebraska will be back in action tomorrow morning at 10:00 am (CT) in a game two against Sacramento State.