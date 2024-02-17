Nebraska Men’s Basketball Recap: A Strong Second Half Propels Nebraska to a 68-49 Win

First Half Analysis:

These two teams coming into this game were the better three-point shooting teams in the conference. Uh...someone forgot to tell these guys that. Maybe the 11 AM CST tip-off time had some early morning groggy effects, as poor shooting was the biggest theme of the half. Penn State was without leading scorer Kanye Clary, as he was hurt, but D’Marco Dunn scored 4 quick points for the Nittany Lions in his place early. Nebraska countered with a 7-0 run in what would turn into a defensive slugfest. Juwan Gary was the early bright spot for Nebraska, as he had a couple of good looks inside the paint in the middle portion of the half. Turnovers reared their ugly heads and not many offensive rebounds occurred, so many empty possessions filled the entire half as Nebraska took a 28-22 lead into the break.

Penn State shot 8-26 for 30.8% from the floor and 2-12 for 16.7% from the three-point line. They collected 18 rebounds, only 4 of which were offensive. The Nittany Lions were led by Zach Hicks, who had 11 points and D’Marco Dunn who scored 9 points. Big Ten stat leader in steals Ace Baldwin Jr. had 3 of them. Hicks led the Nittany Lions with 5 rebounds. They committed 8 turnovers.

Nebraska shot 12-31 for 38.1% from the floor and 2-11 for 18.2% from the three-point line. They collected 19 rebounds, 5 of which were offensive. Nebraska committed 6 turnovers in the first half. The Huskers were led by Rienk Mast, who had 8 points. Sam Hoiberg and Josiah Allick led the way with 3 rebounds apiece.

Second Half Analysis:

The shooting woes would continue early in the second half for Penn State. After a jump shot off the opening possession, they would miss the next 6 times down the floor. Nebraska would use that scoring drought to balloon the lead to 13 in the opening minutes. There were a lot of 50/50 balls, as guys were diving after rebounds and multiple steals in both directions, but Nebraska seemed to get to almost every one of them in the last 12 minutes of the game. Ace Baldwin Jr. was scoreless until the 9-minute mark of the second half. Nebraska would expand the lead to 20 before Baldwin Jr. went on a small heater, but a Tominaga 3 and a Mast hook shot put an end to any threat of a comeback by Penn State.

Final Stats and Thoughts:

Penn State finished the game shooting 18-54 for 33.3% from the floor and 5-23 for 21.7% from deep. Coming into the game, the Nittany Lions were shooting 75% from the free throw line, but only mustered an 8-16 performance today. Penn State collected 31 rebounds, 8 of which were offensive. They had only 6 assists while committing 14 turnovers. The Nittany Lions registered 10 steals and 7 blocks on the afternoon.

The Nittany Lions were led by Zach Hicks, who had 13 points. Ace Baldwin Jr. had 10, all of which came in the 2nd half. D’Marco Dunn had 9, all in the 1st half. Hicks led the way with 6 rebounds, while Qudus Wahab and Nick Kern Jr. both had 5. Baldwin Jr. had 5 steals and 2 assists, both of which led the team.

Nebraska finished the game shooting 27-61 for 44.3% from the floor and a rough 4-21 for 19.0% from deep. The stellar free throw shooting continued however as they went 10-11 for 90.9%. The Huskers collected 42 rebounds, 11 of which were offensive. The Huskers registered 10 assists while committing 13 turnovers. They had 36 points in the paint and 7 steals.

The Huskers were led by Keisei Tominaga, who had 17 points. Juwan Gary had 13 and Rienk Mast had 12. Mast led Nebraska with 9 rebounds while Brice Williams had 7. Juwan Gary and Sam Hoiberg each had 2 steals. Brice Williams, Keisei Tominaga and Jamarques Lawrence each had 2 assists.

Nebraska next takes to the hardwood on Wednesday night at Indiana. Tip-off from Assembly Hall is at 7:30 PM CST and will be carried on BTN. Nebraska is currently 0-7 in conference play on the road, so this will be the next step if Nebraska wants to make the NCAA Tournament.