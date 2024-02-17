HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Huskers 15 Montana 4

Facing a Montana team which had only begun playing softball in 2016 and is picked to finish last in the Big Sky, the Huskers looked to be flirting with disaster after horrifying 1st inning in which the Grizzlies were gifted 4 unearned runs powered by two errors, a wild pitch and a missed tag. This 4-1 lead held through three innings.
And then came the top of the fourth.
After being shut out by New Mexico State in Game 1, then leaving the bases loaded twice in Game 2, the Huskers were looking to heat the bats up a little more and bring runners home when they had the chance to blow innings open. They would be missing both Billie Andrews again and now Katelyn Caneda as she was struck in the hand by a pitch last night attempting a slapper.
Mission accomplished.
Montana began the 4th re-gifting the Huskers a run by way of 3 walks walks and an error. Then the Husker bats took over beginning with a Peyton Cody double which scored two more. Sydney Gray popped a 3-run HR in there somewhere. When the dust had settled a while later, the Huskers had pushed 13 runs across the plate. One batter away from batting around twice, they sent 17 to the plate and faced three different Montana pitchers.
When the Grizzlies went in order in the bottom of the 5th, the never more aptly named Mercy Rule kicked into effect to end the game 15-4 and raise NU’s record to 4-3.
Their next game against Sacramento State will begin at approximately 1:00pm
Random notes and thoughts today:
- The Huskers are hoping to have Billie back tomorrow, but Coach Revelle stated they’re not yet sure of the extent of Caneda’s injury.
- You learn something new every day - when Bella Bacon missed a tag in the bottom of the 1st, the batter was awarded an IF single. A scoring rule is that errors can’t be given on missed tags. Now, I know.
- The game microphone was picking up everything - and I mean everything. Many conversations were overheard.
- The bad news? Nothing salacious, profane or even mildly interesting. This was a small crowd of very nice and extremely boring people.
- New Mexico State must be low on softballs. I did overhear the announcer say, “Be on the lookout for foul balls. If you get a foul ball, bring it up here for an awesome prize!”
- Dude - I just got an awesome prize.
- When freshman Caitlyn Olensky whiffed Jessica Stanfield to end the game, it was the first strikeout recorded on the day.
