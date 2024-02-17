Cornhuskers Fall to Texas Tech in the 9th Inning, 6-3

On an overcast day in Arlington, Texas – you could tell looking through the windows on the north side of Globe Life Field – the Nebraska Cornhuskers took on former Big 12 rival Texas Tech for each team’s second game in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. Coming off a nice win yesterday afternoon, the Big Red looked to make it a 2-0 start for the season against the always scrappy and sound Red Raiders from the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech came in with an 0-1 record after dropping their initial game of the season in yesterday’s nightcap to the #8 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Coach Tim Tadlock is in his 12th season in Lubbock with teams that consistently find themselves playing in the regional tournament. Tech put junior Zane Petty, a sophomore righty from Corsicana, Texas, on the mound to face off against junior Will Walsh for the Cornhuskers. Walsh, from Leawood, Kansas looked to pick up where he left off last season.

Both teams traded hits in their side of the first inning but then Texas Tech struck first in the top of the second inning. With Will Walsh struggling a bit to get ahead of batters early the in the game, the Red Raiders forced him to come to them with the result being two singles followed by a double smacked by T.J. Pompey down the third baseline. The ball actual hit third base and then bounced of Josh Overbeek’s head and landed out of play. Two runs scored putting the boys from West Texas on top.

Huskers unlucky as a ball down the third base line hits the base, then skips up and hits Overbeek in the head so hard it bounces on top of the Tech dugout.



Add a sac fly and its 2-0 TX Tech going to B2. — Corn Nation (@CornNation) February 17, 2024

Nebraska got on the board in the bottom of the second when Raider starter Zane Petty struggled to find the strike zone. Josh Caron led off with a four-pitch walk. Big Tyler Stone then stepped in and the fifth straight ball was thrown, prompting a visit for Petty from the Tech pitching coach. While he followed that up with two strikes, Stone fouled a couple off before Petty walked him too. Gabe Swanson then drove a pitch deep to leftfield that was caught near the warning track, but giving Caron a chance to move to third. Freshman Case Sanderson then worked the third walk of the inning, loading the bases. Up came yesterday’s homerun hitter, Garrett Anglim who dribbled a first pitch past the pitcher, scoring Caron while getting tossed out at first. With two runners on and two out, Riley Silva put a charge in one that unfortunately was right at the second baseman to end the inning.

Both teams plated a run in the third inning. The Red Raiders manufactured their’s with a base hit by Drew Woodcox and some good situational hitting behind him to go up 3-1. In the bottom half, Nebraska basically did the same, taking advantage of a Cayden Brumbaugh walk to start things off. He advanced to second on a hit by Josh Overbeek and then to third when the Cornhuskers got their fifth free pass of the game with Dylan Carey getting hit by a Zane Petty pitch. With the bases loaded and no one out, Brumbaugh came home on what ended up a double play ball off the bat of Josh Caron. After a Tyler Stone strike out, the score was 3-2 Red Raiders.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Cornhuskers struck again when Josh Overbeek got his third single of the game with two out, stole second, and then headed to third on an errant throw by the catcher. Dylan Carey then smacked a single to center to drive in Nebraska’s third run of the game, tying the Red Raiders.

Two out hitting.



Carey ropes his 3rd RBI of the weekend to tie it up.



@FloBaseball pic.twitter.com/DoMyW9evzV — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 17, 2024

Will Walsh came out to start the 6th inning having thrown 75 pitches thus far and going 1-2-3 each of the last two innings. After retiring the first two batters with a strike out and pop up, he gave up his seventh hit of the game to Owen Washburn and walked off to a well-deserved round of applause when Coach Bolt pulled him for freshman Ty Horn, a fireballer from Kansas. With one pitch Damian Bravo grounded out to Carey at short, ending the Tech inning.

The first strikeout of @HotnTyner's career. ♨️



He works a clean inning. Stretch time in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/ocOZpWshQN — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 17, 2024

Nebraska got runners to second and third in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to get either of them home. Horn took the mound again in the seventh and was right on point, striking out the first two Red Raider hitters swinging and inducing the third into a fly ball to Garret Anglim in rightfield. Going to the bottom of the seventh inning, the score is still knotted at three.

The Cornhuskers squandered a lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh by Riley Silva. Ty Horn then gave up a lead-off double to pinch hitter Austin Green to start the Red Raider 8th inning. He got the next batter to flyout before giving way to Jackson Brockett, brought in for the lefty-lefty matchup against cleanup hitter Gavin Kash. Brockett won that battle as Kash grounded out to Stone at first base. However, that moved Green to third and out came Will Bolt to make his second pitching change of the inning, hailing transfer Mason McConnaughey, this time for a righty-righty showdown against Cade McGee. With the go-ahead run on third, McGee slapped a 1-1 pitch to Carey deep in the hole at short, who came up and fired a strike across the diamond to Tyler Stone for the third out.

Both teams threatened in the eighth but were unable to push across a run. Then things got really exciting to the point of heart palpations and finger-chewing. McConnaughey came out firing, striking out Owen Washburn for the first out of the inning. Then after a first pitch strike to Damian Bravo, the big righthander threw four straight balls in the dirt, giving up the first walk of the game – of the weekend – by Cornhusker pitching. That was followed by a swinging bunt from T.J. Pompey that ended up with runners on first and second with one out. You know what they say about giving up free bases?

Up came the number nine batter, Will Burns, and here is where it fell apart for the Big Red. McConnaughey got him to swing at strike three in the dirt. However, Josh Caron couldn’t pick the ball cleanly and the two runners advanced 90 feet while the catcher had to make the throw to first to record the out. Coach Bolt then brought in sophomore lefthander Jalen Worthley in the hope that he would get the third out. Tracer Lopez hit an 0-1 pitch up the middle and despite a valiant effort by second baseman Cayden Brumbaugh, he reached first base for an infield single and a go-ahead RBI. Austin Green then smacked another single, diving in Pompey. Worthley then walked the next two Tech hitters and left the game with Nebraska down 6-3. Brown University transfer Bobby Olsen came on and struck out Cade McGee to end the disastrous top of the ninth for the Cornhuskers.

If we have learned anything over the past few years, do not give up on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the baseball field! They would not go down today without a fight. After a Garrett Anglim flyout to right, nine-hole hitter Riley Silva tagged a liner up the middle to reach first. Cayden Brumbaugh then struck out swinging, and then Josh Overbeek showed us that all is not without hope as he looped a full-count floater into leftfield, moving Silva all the way to third as he was running on the pitch. At this point in the season, you probably could not ask for a better person to come to the plate with a chance to tie the game than Dylan Carey. While he hit the ball hard and a long way, it was not enough in this big ballpark to reach the fence as he flew out to deep leftfield. Ball game.

This was as good of a baseball game over eight innings that Nebraska has played for a while against a quality opponent. It was about as even as you could expect, and from a pitching perspective, you could say that Nebraska was better until that final inning. The staff recorded nine strikeouts and three walks, all of them in the final inning. Baseball purists preach that walks kill, and that is a fundamental philosophy with Coach Rob Childress. Nebraska pitchers seem to have heard the message loud and strong as they had not surrendered one until their 18th inning of play. However, that was the difference in this game. Texas Tech score six runs on 11 hits and left eight runners on base. Nebraska scored three runs on 11 hits and stranded nine. Nebraska did earn five freebies off Red Raider pitching and made them pay to an extent, but in the end, Nebraska was not able to get it done when they needed to most.

NOTES:

Josh Overbeek had a 4-5 day at the plate, all of his hits being singles. That is what you want from a second-slot hitter.

Freshmen pitchers are going to get an opportunity with Ty Horn making an appearance today following an outing by Tucker Timmerman in Game 1.

Nebraska is going to play small ball to advance runners and take advantage of their speed when they have it on the basepaths. Bolt Ball has re-emerged with the Big Red this season.

The Cornhuskers take on the Oklahoma Sooners Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 10:30 a.m.