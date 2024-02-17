Nebraska Men’s Basketball Preview: Penn State

Day: Saturday February 17th, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, NE)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Current Record: 12-13 (6-8 BIG)

Head Coach: Mike Rhoades (1st Season)

Preview:

Penn State comes into this contest with little to no rest, as they played on Wednesday night. They lost to Michigan State at home 80-72. They are 2-5 on the road in conference play, which means that someone is capable of winning a game on the road. They come into Saturday’s contest having lost their last two matchups.

Nebraska meanwhile hasn’t played since February 10th, which was a “easy” conference win against Michigan. Nebraska once led by 30 in the first half, took a 20-point lead into the half, and pretty well maintained it the rest of the way. Each team gets two different times in conference play where they don’t play for a full week, and Nebraska is finally getting their first, as no one had played more conference games than the Huskers.

Penn State comes into the game averaging 75.8 points per contest. They shoot 44.2% from the floor and 33.1% from the three-point line. They shoot a really solid 74.9% from the free throw line as a team. The Nittany Lions average 31.5 rebounds per game, while giving up 36.9 per game, so Nebraska will look to take advantage of the glass. Penn State forces 15.2 turnovers per game, so the Huskers will have to do a really good job of taking care of the basketball.

The Nittany Lions are led by Sophomore Guard Kanye Clary, who averages 16.7 points per contest. Senior Guard Ace Baldwin Jr. is second on the team averaging 14.2 points. Graduate Senior Forward Qudus Wahab leads the team in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game.

This is another must win game for Nebraska, as holding serve is imperative. This will be listed as a Quad 3 game under the NET Rankings, so Nebraska can ill afford to lose this one. Home cooking has been kind to Nebraska, as the only loss at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season was to the Creighton Bluejays. The Huskers sit firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, and with 7 conference games remaining, they need to do some damage.