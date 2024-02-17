 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Basketball and Baseball Saturday Game Thread Extravaganza!

BASKETBALL! BASEBALL! AND MORE BASKETBALL!!!

By Aaron Rastovski
Aaron Rastovski

Men’s Basketball

Penn State (12-13 Overall) (6-8 B1G) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8 Overall) (7-7 B1G)

Tip-off is at 11:00 AM CST and will be broadcast on BTN. Penn State is 92nd in KenPom and 97th in NET. Nebraska is 48th in KenPom and 53rd in NET.

Penn State Projected Starters:

0 - Kanye Clary (5’11” Sophomore Virginia Beach, Virginia)

1 - Ace Baldwin Jr. (6’1” Senior Baltimore, Maryland)

3 - Nick Kern Jr. (6’6” Junior St. Louis, Missouri)

22 - Qudus Wahab (6’11” Graduate Senior Lagos, Nigeria)

24 - Zach Hicks (6’8” Junior Camden, New Jersey)

Nebraska Projected Starters:

3 - Brice Williams (6’7” Junior Huntersville, North Carolina)

4 - Juwan Gary (6’6” Junior Columbia, South Carolina)

30 - Keisei Tominaga (6’2” Senior Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan)

51 - Rienk Mast (6’10” Junior Groningen, Netherlands)

53 - Josiah Allick (6’8” Senior Lincoln, Nebraska)

Baseball

#21 Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Date/Time: February 17th, @ 3 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Tim Tadlock (12th season, 420-216) & Will Bolt (5th season, 98-75-1)

Stream: Flobaseball($)

Radio: All Nebraska games on Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Zane Petty (3-2, 5.68 ERA in 2023) vs. LHP Will Walsh (5-3, 4.24 ERA in 2023)

Check out the Corn Nation preview for the Showdown

Women’s Basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten)

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, 3:00 pm (CT)

Location: Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana

Stream: (B1G+)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network (2:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Nebraska Projected Starters

22 - Natalie Potts - 6’2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6’3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg

0 - Darian White - 5’6 - Gr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 12.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6’1 - Jr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Purdue Projected Starters

20 - Mary Ashley Stevenson - 6’2 - Fr. - F - 10.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg

34 - Caitlyn Harper - 6’2 - Gr. - F - 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

10 - Jeanae Terry - 5’11 - 5th - G - 5.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg

23 - Abbey Ellis - 5’6 - 5th - G - 13.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg

33 - Madison Layden - 6’1 - Sr. - G - 10.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg

