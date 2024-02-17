Nebraska Basketball and Baseball Saturday Game Thread Extravaganza!

Men’s Basketball
Penn State (12-13 Overall) (6-8 B1G) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8 Overall) (7-7 B1G)
Tip-off is at 11:00 AM CST and will be broadcast on BTN. Penn State is 92nd in KenPom and 97th in NET. Nebraska is 48th in KenPom and 53rd in NET.
Penn State Projected Starters:
0 - Kanye Clary (5’11” Sophomore Virginia Beach, Virginia)
1 - Ace Baldwin Jr. (6’1” Senior Baltimore, Maryland)
3 - Nick Kern Jr. (6’6” Junior St. Louis, Missouri)
22 - Qudus Wahab (6’11” Graduate Senior Lagos, Nigeria)
24 - Zach Hicks (6’8” Junior Camden, New Jersey)
Nebraska Projected Starters:
3 - Brice Williams (6’7” Junior Huntersville, North Carolina)
4 - Juwan Gary (6’6” Junior Columbia, South Carolina)
30 - Keisei Tominaga (6’2” Senior Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan)
51 - Rienk Mast (6’10” Junior Groningen, Netherlands)
53 - Josiah Allick (6’8” Senior Lincoln, Nebraska)
Baseball
#21 Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)
Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
Date/Time: February 17th, @ 3 pm CT
Head Coach(s): Tim Tadlock (12th season, 420-216) & Will Bolt (5th season, 98-75-1)
Stream: Flobaseball($)
Radio: All Nebraska games on Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Zane Petty (3-2, 5.68 ERA in 2023) vs. LHP Will Walsh (5-3, 4.24 ERA in 2023)
Check out the Corn Nation preview for the Showdown
Women’s Basketball
Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten)
Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, 3:00 pm (CT)
Location: Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana
Stream: (B1G+)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network (2:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)
B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Live Stats: Huskers.com
Nebraska Projected Starters
22 - Natalie Potts - 6’2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6’3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg
0 - Darian White - 5’6 - Gr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 12.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6’1 - Jr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Purdue Projected Starters
20 - Mary Ashley Stevenson - 6’2 - Fr. - F - 10.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg
34 - Caitlyn Harper - 6’2 - Gr. - F - 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
10 - Jeanae Terry - 5’11 - 5th - G - 5.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg
23 - Abbey Ellis - 5’6 - 5th - G - 13.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg
33 - Madison Layden - 6’1 - Sr. - G - 10.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Loading comments...