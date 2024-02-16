HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Huskers 4 New Mexico St. 1

Coach Rhonda Revelle finally got win #1100 and, despite NMSU freshman sensation Desirae Spearman’s best efforts, they sported livelier bats and didn’t require DeSoto and Gage (old folks will get the reference) standing by with the defibrillators as Sarah Harness and Emmerson Cope put out what few brush fires the Aggies started.

Jordy Bahl through for the season. Billie Andrews concussed. Getting shutout by Desirae Spearman in Game 1. With the best pitcher and best hitter down, the time had come for the rest of the Huskers roster to dig in and, in the words of a local comedian who talks like a Mississippi sh*tkicker, just git her done.

The first three innings had them on the edge of doing just that. Despite Spearman proving again she could be just as annoying at the plate as on the hill by smacking her second HR of the day, the Huskers came roaring back by continuing to reach base again and again.

And finding ways not to blow the game wide open again and again. Seven of their first nine batters reached safely. One scored. Through three innings, that total was 12 of 17 and the was still 3-1. How can that happen you may ask?

Simple - in the 1st inning Sammie Bland stole 2nd but got pegged at 3rd when the throw squirted through to center and she tried to advance. Moments later, Bella Bacon was popped at home trying to score from 1st on an Emmerson Cope double. They then left the bases full in the 2nd and 3rd while grabbing a 3-1 lead.

Spearman, playing short this game, finished the day with a 1-hit shutout, and a combined 4-6 at the plate with 2 HR’s & 2 steals in the two games. However, she caused no major damage after her bomb in the 1st.

Harness scattered a few hits and the Spearman homer, but only gave up that one run through 4 innings. Cope came on and tossed 3 innings of scoreless relief. When Brooke Andrews popped an insurance HR in the top of the 7th, the band had pretty much started to play. While many more runs had been possible, they weren’t needed and the Huskers moved to 3-3.

The Huskers return to action at 10:30am CST tomorrow for back-to-back games against Montana & Sacramento State.

We’ll see you there - or at least hear you. Audio only.

