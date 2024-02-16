HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: New Mexico St. 3 Nebraska 0

The old joke about getting shut out on the road is the team arrived in good shape, but the bats never made it on the plane. After garnering only one hit while being blanked by New Mexico State, people were questioning whether their bats ever made it out of Puerto Vallarta the previous weekend. Treatment like this was not what they were expecting from the Aggies who finished 21-25 the previous season.

However, they didn’t have freshman righty Desirae Spearman in 2023.

After a long weekend in Mexico, the Huskers had but a few days to absorb the loss of Jordy Bahl for the season, recharge the batteries & hop a plane to New Mexico for the Troy Cox Classic. The previous weekend the Huskers rebounded to win their final two games after starting 0-2 against top 10 foes Washington and Duke. The New Mexico field was looking ripe for a bounce-back.

But they weren’t counting on Spearman, who has opened her collegiate career with no runs allowed in 20 straight innings after nabbing 2 wins last weekend and thoroughly shutting down the Husker sticks today.

On the offensive side, the Aggies got to Kaylin Kinney in the 2nd and 3rd highlighted by back to back home runs by Spearman and Kendal Lunar which turned out to be all NMSU would need. Kinney allowed 10 runners and 3 runs in 4 innings after finishing with 7 straight scoreless innings in Puerto Vallarta.

The Huskers turn around and play the Aggies again at 6;30CST. Likely starters will be Sarah Harness and Emily Dix.

Note: Per Coach Revelle and Nate Rohr on audio streaming, Billie Andrews is currently in the concussion protocol, so it’s doubtful she would be seen in the next game. Sammie Bland covered SS in Game 1.

Nebraska Cornhuskers