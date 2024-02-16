Brett Sears Leads Nebraska Baseball to 4-1 Victory Over Baylor

Opening day! Hope abounds! And with any new season of recent memory, the Nebraska baseball team looks to build around some key guys coming back with a whole lot of incoming transfers and recruits. The main thing the coaching staff was looking for was improved pitching depth, and refining how the pitchers are going to attack batters, and the plan went about as well as you could have hoped.

After the Huskers went quietly in the 1st, Brett Sears took the mound on what he hopes to be a long redemption tour following the 2023 year he’d like to forget. It was an eventful first inning for the right hander, as he struck out the first batter on a full count, then received a free strikeout as Baylor’s 2 hitter did not get in the box in time for the pitch clock, and finally a long review as Ty Stone came off the bag at first on a wide throw from Dylan Carey at short, but the batter was confirmed out.

Both teams threatened in the 2nd. Nebraska worked a pair of walks, but a deep fly to center by Cole Evans ended their half inning. Baylor responded with a couple of hard hit balls to get 2 runners of their own. The first ended up being an error on Carey, as the hard grounder took a skip off the artificial infield turf and ate up the short stop on his glove side before he could react. That was followed up by the first base hit of the game. Unfazed by all that, Sears struck out the side.

The pitchers for each team just rolled through the middle innings. After 5 innings, they had combined to give up 2 hits, 2 walks, and had piled up 16 Ks.

Cayden Brumbaugh finally poked a ball into right field for Nebraska’s first hit of the game in top of the 6th. One batter later, Baylor decided to make a pitching change, ending ace Michael Marriott’s impressive day. Carey worked the count to 2-2 and then roped a double into the right-center gap giving Nebraska the 1-0 lead, much to the delight of the large amount of Husker fans in attendance.

Brett Sears day ended in the 6th as well after giving up a base hit. What a start by him. 5.1 innings, 3 hits, 7Ks and no free passes. Sears would end up getting a run charged to him though, as reliever Tucker Timmerman gave up a deep shot to the wall for an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.

Strong start from Sears.

↳ 5.1 IP • 7 Ks • 0 ER



B6 | Timmerman in for relief with one on and one out. pic.twitter.com/QjEnUnGn8c — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 16, 2024

Nebraska got things going again in the 8th. Super speedy center fielder Riley Silva led off the inning by getting hit by the pitch, something he does with regularity. Brumbaugh then bunted him over to second. Josh Overbeek couldn’t move him, striking out on a fastball, bringing up Carey in an important spot again. After a ball in the dirt allowed Silva to advance to third, Carey skied a ball to left. The outfielder loses the ball in the roof going into his slide and it bounces right next to him. 2-1 Bolt’s Boys.

For the 8th inning, the Huskers sent Kyle Perry up to the mound. A miracle of modern medicine, it’s amazing he can still do this at the old age of (checks notes) 23. Perry was awarded another medical hardship year, granting him a 6th year of eligibility. He allows a base runner, but works around it and gets out of the inning unscathed.

Garrett Anglim led off the 9th, and did it with a blast. A solo shot over the left field wall of this cavernous stadium extended the Husker lead to 3-1. Nebraska wasn't done. Riley Silva showed off his speed again. He reached base on a wild pitch, then stole second base, and came home on a hard hit ball to the right side by Brumbaugh. Get used to seeing those two pair up for non-traditional scoring plays like that. They can run with the best of them.

Garrett Anglim's 2024 season:

1 AB | 1 HR



3-1, Big Red. @FloBaseball pic.twitter.com/GZWhJk40gT — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 16, 2024

New closer Casey Daiss took the mound for Nebraska in the bottom of the 9th. He gave up a hit on his first pitch, but then used his arsenal of a sinker paired with a big bending curve to make quick work of the next 3 Baylor hitters and secure the 4-1 win for Nebraska.

Pitching coach Rob Childress always stresses the goal of the pitching staff is to end the season with a 3-1 strikeout to walk ratio. Only a couple of Husker pitching staffs have come close, back in the early 00s. Today, they got off to a great start with 9 strikeouts to ZERO walks or HBPs.

The Huskers will be back in action here at Globe Life Field again tomorrow, Saturday, February 17th at 5pm to take on the 21st ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Nebraska has upset Tech before in a showcase event down here in Texas, winning 2-1 over the then 3rd ranked Red Raiders in Frisco, back in 2019.