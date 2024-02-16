Five Heart Podcast: Husker WBB and Wrestling Awards, No Football Players at NFL Combine

No Huskers at the NFL Combine. Let’s be honest - it’s not totally unexpected. And it is our hope, nay, our EXPECTATION, that this may be the final year in some time that a Combine will come and go with no Huskers. Because Rhule-Aid tastes great.

Yes, I hear myself saying it, and I know how it sounds.

The Husker Women’s Basketball team may have hit a tough spot in Columbus last night, but that does not diminish the shine they had at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, beating previously #2 Iowa Hawkettes and ol what’s-her-name. And in doing so, for the first time ever a Nebraska WBB player was named NATIONAL Player of the Week.

At the same time Jaz Shelley was receiving her flowers, Ridge Lovett was being named Wrestler of the Week after his continued dominance.

Good things ARE happening at Nebraska. So sip the Rhu-...kool-aid and jump on board now. Because like a lot of memes out there suggest, “if you can’t handle us at our worst, you don’t deserve us at our best.”

GBR.