Husker Baseball Opening Day vs Baylor Game Thread!!!!!

Shriners Children’s College Showdown: Day 1

Baylor Bears (20-35 in 2023) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-32-1 in 2023)

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Date/TIme: February 16th @ 11am CST

Head Coach(s): Mitch Thompson (2nd season, 20-35) & Will Bolt (5th season, 97-75-1)

Stream: Flobaseball($)

Radio: All Nebraska games on Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: Mason Marriott (1-7, 7.52 ERA in 2023) vs. RHP Brett Sears (0-0, 5.29 ERA in 2023)

Check out the Corn Nation preview for the Showdown.

Full disclosure, I can’t find any info on who will be the home team, or their process for determining the home team before games.

Lets hope this opening day game against Baylor goes as well as the last!