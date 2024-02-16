Wrestling: #3 Nebraska Heading to Take on Juggernaut Penn State

Sporting one of its best overall teams in years, #3 Nebraska (11-1) will try to do on Sunday afternoon what no other team has been able to do this season — beat #1 Penn State in a dual.

In fact, Penn State hasn’t lost a dual in over four years. It’s last dual loss was a 19-17 setback to Iowa in January of 2020. Over the last nine season, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson has had his team humming with a 119-2 record over that span. Sanderson is in his 15th season as the head man at Penn State after taking over at the age of 29 — he’s 201-16 overall in State College. He’s secured 10 NCAA team titles and is the heavy favorite to get number 11 this year.

.@pennstateWREST Head Coach Cael Sanderson picked up his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th dual win tonight against No. 3 Iowa! pic.twitter.com/5h0te9WqRJ — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 10, 2024

Not only is Sanderson putting together a resume to be in the conversation as the greatest coach ever (still well behind Dan Gable), he is in a tier of his own at the top in the conversation as the greatest college wrestler ever. Not only was he just the second wrestler ever to win four NCAA titles while wrestling at Iowa State, he’s still the only one to do it while never taking a loss. His 159-0 career record is the absolute gold standard of the sport.

Then, before getting into coaching, he won an Olympic gold medal in 2004 and a World silver in 2003. The three-time Hodge Trophy winner has accomplished more than about anyone in the wrestling world.

Cael Sanderson handling future UFC Light Heavyweight & Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, to pick up his third NCAA Division I National title.



Sanderson went undefeated in college, and won Olympic Gold. Also coached Penn State to multiple titles. GOAT.pic.twitter.com/Q88WPVUedD — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) March 22, 2020

All that is just to show what these Huskers are up against as this year’s installment may just be Sanderson’s best team yet — they have five of the #1-ranked wrestlers in the country with no other team having more than one. There’s a pair of three-time NCAA Champions in Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks — looking to become the sixth and seventh wrestlers to be 4-timers. On top of that, there’s 2023 NCAA finalists Greg Kerkvliet and Levi Haines. Add in three other All-Americans and a trio of stellar freshmen and you have the makings of an all-time team. Their ten starters have a combined record on the season of 124-9. In comparison, Nebraska’s ten starters have a combined 151-42 record.

Don’t get me wrong, these Nittany Lions aren’t unbeatable — no team is. Despite wins over Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan, Nebraska may pose the biggest threat Penn State has faced this season due to how the Huskers match up.

Nebraska is 6-1 in Big Ten duals with its only loss 22-10 to Iowa in the season’s first Big Ten dual. Since that time, Nebraska has been getting increasingly better and seems to be peaking right now after demolishing #10 Michigan 25-7. The Huskers have nine ranked wrestlers with five in the Top 10 — three are ranked in the Top 5. Against a Penn State team with all 10 starters ranked, there’s the possibility we’ll see nine ranked matchups — four of them Top-10 matchups.

Sunday’s dual will air live on the Big Ten Network at 3 p.m.

Let’s get into it and break it down.

Weight-by-Weight Breakdown

Rankings according to FloWrestling

125 pounds

As is life in the Big Ten, another week for Nebraska’s #9 Caleb Smith, another highly ranked opponent in Penn State’s #5 Braeden Davis.

Smith is 3-3 in Big Ten duals, winning his last match 8-5 over #10 Michael DeAugustino of Michigan. He also has a win over current #1 Matt Ramos of Purdue, an 8-4 decision at the Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas in early December. A two-time NCAA qualifier for Appalachian State before coming to Nebraska, Smith will have the clear experience advantage over the Penn State true freshman.

Despite being just a true freshman, Davis is 15-1 on the year with his only loss a 4-2 decision to Iowa’s #4 Drake Ayala. Ayala beat Smith this year 7-3. Davis, who is 5-1 against ranked opponents (all by decision), also beat DeAugustino 5-1.

Don’t get me wrong, Davis is a super talent and is having a great year, but I slightly lean Smith here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if either wrestler won this match.

If Nebraska wants any chance to win this dual, it probably needs a win here to start things off with some momentum just like it did against Michigan.

133 pounds

Coming off his biggest career win against #4 Dylan Ragusin of Michigan, Nebraska’s #22 Jacob Van Dee will take on another top opponent in Penn State’s #5 Aaron Nagao.

A Minnesota transfer who earned All-American status as a redshirt freshman for the Gophers, Nagao is 9-4 on the year. He beat Iowa’s #23 Cullan Schriever 11-0 but just lost on Monday to Rutgers’ #7 Dylan Shawver 9-6 in sudden victory.

Sporting a 16-6 record this year, Van Dee has never been beaten by bonus points and seems to have hit his stride after his big win over Ragusin.

With Penn State’s dominance in the upper weights this year, Nebraska might need Van Dee to win here to build an early lead if it wants to score the historic upset.

141 pounds

Nebraska’s #5 Brock Hardy will take on a familiar foe when he faces #1 Beau Bartlett. Last season, Hardy beat Bartlett 7-3 in the Big Ten semis. After giving up the initial takedown, Hardy scored a pair of escapes, two takedowns and another point by building up 2:21 in riding time.

Since that match, Bartlett is 23-1 with his only loss to NCAA Champion Andrew Alirez of Northern Colorado at NCAAs last year. This season, he’s 16-0 with wins over #2 Real Woods of Iowa and #3 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State. Hardy took losses to both Woods and Mendez this season.

Hardy is 14-5 this season with a 4-1 Big Ten dual record. After a disappointing Cliff Keen Invite where he lost three matches after making it to the semis, Hardy has steadily been getting better. He’s now won four straight matches, including last week’s 13-9 win over #13 Sergio Lemley of Michigan.

Obviously, Hardy was able to control Bartlett last time they wrestled (watch below, the match starts at the 51:00 mark) so I expect him to do the same here again. A very controlled, defensive and generally low-scoring wrestler, Bartlett seems to have trouble with Hardy’s funky style and top game. In fact, Bartlett is a career 0-2 against Nebraska wrestlers as he also lost to Ridge Lovett 6-0 in 2022 at 149 pounds. Both Lovett and Hardy wrestle a similar funky, top-heavy style, so maybe there’s something to that.

This is a match where Nebraska can certainly win and just might need to considering the gauntlet coming up.

149 pounds

The most heavily favored Husker on the night will be #1 Ridge Lovett when he takes on #12 Tyler Kasak of Penn State. Kasak is a true freshman who started the year at 141 pounds but moved up and burned his redshirt to fill in for All-American Shayne Van Ness who went down with an injury earlier in the year. Van Ness was ranked as high as #2 this year before the injury.

Not your typical true freshman, Kasak is 12-2 on the year. His only losses this season have been to his teammate Bartlett while he was at 141 and an 11-8 sudden-victory loss to #11 Caleb Rathjen of Iowa. He beat Ohio State All-American #13 Dylan D’Emilio 7-1.

Lovett has proven to be a step above the field this season, having already beaten some of the best in the country. He already has wins over #2 Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech and #5 Austin Gomez of Michigan. Against Rathjen, Lovett won 6-0. At CKLV, Lovett also beat D’Emilio via 11-0 major decision.

In a match that’s the most must-win of them all, Lovett should be on the hunt for bonus points here. A pin would be nice — Lovett does have six this year already.

157 pounds

In another rematch from last year’s postseason, Nebraska’s #13 Peyton Robb will take on Penn State’s #1 Levi Haines. An NCAA finalist a year ago, Haines has proven to be the guy to beat at this weight.

Last season, these two met twice with Haines winning both. In the Big Ten final, Robb lost a 3-1 decision in sudden victory (watch below at the 44:42 mark). At NCAAs where Robb was dealing with a bacterial infection in his leg that ended up hospitalizing him, he lost another close match 5-3.

Robb is 16-4 on the year. Since a very uncharacteristic four-match losing streak, Robb has won two in a row, including a 2-1 decision over #14 Will Lewan last weekend. Haines also beat Lewan this year 2-1. Against Iowa, Haines beat #5 Jared Franek 12-0 while Robb fell to Franek 5-4 earlier this year.

With a 13-0 record on the year, Haines is the favorite here, but the nature of their matches last season makes me think it’s not by much. With Nebraska needing as much of an initial cushion as it can get, Robb winning here would be a big step in the direction of a Husker win.

165 pounds

In a matchup of redshirt freshmen, Nebraska’s #10 Antrell Taylor will take on #6 Mitchell Messenbrink of Penn State.

Both wrestlers have had impressive first years. A Cal Baptist transfer, Messenbrink is a Ben Askren protege and really brings the pace, going 17-0 so far this year with multiple solid wins. He beat Michigan’s #11 Cam Amine by major decision and recently beat #7 Michael Caliendo of Iowa 12-6.

Taylor is 16-4 on the year and just beat Amine 3-2 in tiebreakers. Against Caliendo, Taylor lost an 8-3 decision. With five ranked wins on the year, Taylor looks like a future star for the Huskers.

This match will come down to Messenbrink’s pace against Taylor’s defensive abilities. Taylor has displayed the ability all season to fend off his opponents’ best shots, but I haven’t seen many guys pour it on like Messenbrink does. Against Amine, he forced four stalling calls, nearly stalling him out for a disqualification, on the way to an 11-1 win (watch for yourself below). It was the only time in Amine’s career he’s lost a match by bonus points.

This will be a very tough match for Nebraska to win, but if Taylor pulls the upset, Nebraska could have Penn State on the ropes if things go the Huskers’ way in most of the earlier matches.

174 pounds

This is where Penn State’s lineup really jumps levels from great to legendary. Nebraska’s #20 Bubba Wilson will take on three-time NCAA Champion #1 Carter Starocci.

Not only is Starocci heavily favored to win his fourth national title this year, he actually still has another year of eligibility after this season and could be the one and only five-time NCAA Champion ever because of the free Covid year, although he’s said publicly he’s not planning on using his extra year. He’s 10-0 this year and hasn’t lost a match since Big Tens in 2021 — his win streak sits at 61 matches.

A generational talent with a career 70-2 record, Starocci has scored bonus points in nine of his 10 wins this year. He most recently beat #5 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa via 13-5 major decision. Wilson lost to Kennedy 9-5 earlier this year.

One thing about Wilson though is that he has never backed down from anybody. Since moving up from 165, he’s wrestled multiple top guys this year and held every match close. Against #4 Cade DeVos in his first career match at 174 pounds, Wilson kept it to a 4-2 decision and was in the match until the end. Against #6 Edmond Ruth of Illinois, Wilson was down just 1-0 with seconds left but was taken down when attempting a late headlock, falling via 4-0 decision. This past weekend, Wilson wrestled tough against a past NCAA Champion #3 Shane Griffith in a 1-0 decision loss.

On top of Wilson’s ability to keep matches close, the thing that give me hope is the fact that true freshman #13 Rocco Welsh of Ohio State was able to keep it close with Starocci in a 4-2 decision loss. If anybody can keep it close with Starocci and avoid bonus points, it’s Wilson.

184 pounds

In another Top-10 matchup, Nebraska’s #3 Lenny Pinto will take on Penn State’s #7 Bernie Truax. A three-time All-American for Cal Poly, Truax transferred to Penn State this past summer for his final year of eligibility.

Truax is 10-2 this year with a loss to #4 Trey Munoz and a pinfall loss to #23 Ryder Rogotzke of Ohio State in a match he was winning. He holds a 75-22 career record while wrestling at three weights throughout his career (174, 184 and 197).

Pinto has been solid as of late, winning five straight matches since a 4-1 loss to #5 Isaiah Salazar. Pinto is 6-1 in Big Ten duals and Truax is 5-1, so this match might just decide who will be the 2-seed at Big Tens opposite Salazar and could be a preview of a Big Ten semifinal match.

Pinto is certainly favored here, but it’s by no means a sealed deal, but with Pinto’s ability to muscle his foe around the mat, he could get some all-important bonus points here.

197 pounds

To me, this is the match of the night. Nebraska’s #13 Silas Allred will take on #1 Aaron Brooks. A three-time NCAA champ, Brooks is 79-3 for his career and 12-0 this year. After winning the past three titles at 184 pounds, Brooks is up at 197 looking for his fourth.

Brooks has won 11 of his 12 matches via bonus points. The only match he didn’t score bonus was a 5-1 decision over Iowa’s #12 Zach Glazier. Glazier beat Allred this year via 11-2 major decision. Brooks also has a 13-4 major decision over #3 Jaxon Smith of Maryland.

Last year’s Big Ten Champion as a redshirt freshman, Allred twice beat Penn State national champ Max Dean last season, so he’s obviously capable of going with the best in the country. With a 19-4 record this year (and 45-12 in his career), Allred has won six straight matches with the last five bonus-point wins. This is the best he’s looked all year.

If Allred can pull this off, it would be a monumental upset as Brooks is another generational talent for the Nittany Lions and will likely wrestle for Team USA at Worlds and the Olympics once Olympic champ David Taylor hangs his shoes up. Keeping this one to a decision might be a win in itself.

285 pounds

I would imagine Nebraska goes with Nash Hutmacher over Harley Andrews here. Hutmacher has wrestled in five Big Ten duals to Andrews’ two. Regardless of who takes the mat for the Huskers, they’ll have their hands full against #1 Greg Kerkvliet.

After losing to #6 Lucas Davison via 8-0 major decision, Hutmacher is now 4-2 on the year and has at least proven he’s not going to get utterly dominated by top competition. A major decision is one thing, but avoiding a pin or tech can be a victory against someone like Kerkvliet.

Already a three-time All-American and NCAA finalist, Kerkvliet is 10-0 this year as a junior with seven wins coming with bonus points.

This dual may be within Nebraska’s reach here, so Hutmacher may have to go in trying to avoid giving up a pin or a tech for the Huskers to win.

Nebraska’s Path to Victory

As for weight where I don’t really envision a Husker win, there’s 174 and 285. If Wilson and Hutmacher can avoid bonus points, it could be huge for Nebraska’s dual hopes.

Nebraska is a sizable underdog at 197 and 165, so a win in either of those matches would be monumental, but avoiding bonus could eventually be the goal for Taylor and Allred as their matches progress.

The Huskers aren’t heavy underdogs at 133, 141 and 157...but they’re certainly not considered favorites either. I’d say these are all 60-40 or 55-45 type matches in favor of the Nittany Lions. To win this dual, Nebraska may need to win at least two of these like they did against Michigan.

As for weights that Nebraska NEEDs to win, there’s 149 and 184 — the only weights where Nebraska is favored. If the Huskers want any chance to win this dual, they’ll need wins by Lovett and Pinto as well as bonus points.

Then there’s the coin flip match at 125. Like I said, Nebraska likely needs this one to start things off with some all-important momentum.

The most likely scenario (not very likely) that I can think of where Nebraska wins here would be this:

Pinto and Lovett will need to score bonus points, maybe totaling 10 points between the two of them — like a pin and a major decision.

Nebraska would also have to hold Starocci, Brooks and Kerkvliet to 12 points or less between the three of them.

Lastly, Nebraska would need to win three of these five weights while holding the other two to decisions: 125, 133, 141, 157 and 165.

So, this scenario could look something like this:

Smith over Davis by decision (3-0 Nebraska)

Nagao over Van Dee by decision (3-3)

Hardy over Bartlett by decision (6-3 Nebraska)

Lovett over Kasak by pinfall (12-3 Nebraska)

Robb over Haines by decision (15-3 Nebraska)

Messenbrink over Taylor by decision (15-6 Nebraska)

Starocci over Wilson by major decision (15-10 Nebraska)

Pinto over Truax by major decision (19-10 Nebraska)

Brooks over Allred by major decision (19-14 Nebraska)

Kerkvliet over Hutmacher by major decision (19-18 Nebraska)

While this scenario certainly isn’t likely, it’s in the realm of possibility as I think Nebraska matches up with Penn State in a dual format about as good as any team in the country.

On the flip side, if Smith, Van Dee, Hardy and Robb take losses (which is entirely possible), this thing could get out of hand and Nebraska could lose similarly to Iowa’s 29-6 final score against Penn State.

All I do know is it’ll be a fun one to watch and will serve as the ultimate measuring stick.