Friday Flakes: Who is on Nebraska Football’s Mount Rushmore for the 2024 Season?

Forgive me. This is off-season stuff as we stroll along until we get to spring football.

So I was thinking about who would be on Nebraska Football’s All-Time Mount Rushmore? This is a conversation we have had time and time again. Without giving it much thought I think I would throw out Suh, Rozier, Frazier and Crouch.

There are so many players missing from that list that rightfully should be on there but I guess I’ll go with those four.

Then it got me thinking about who would be on the 2024 Pre-Season Mount Rushmore?

Is somebody willing to throw in a Dylan Raiola? Way too premature in my view. Like absurdly so.

I start with my default assumptions in that I want a representative from both the offensive and defensive lines. Regarding the offensive line, I think it is a unit we are going to continue to see substantial improvement going forward as they continue to jell. On the defensive line, I believe it is going to be the best unit on the entire team. So I at least wanted one from each.

So in the spirit of off-season banter, here is my list for my current 2024 Nebraska football Mount Rushmore.

Tommi Hill, Ben Scott, Nash Hutmacher, Ty Robinson

Who would be on your list?

