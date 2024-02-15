HUSKERS SOFTBALL Will Roll with the Changes: The Troy Cox Classic Preview

Jordy Bahl is done for the season.

Now what?

This is the question facing the team and their coaches and the answer is simple - play on.

With four games and one First Team All-American’s season completed, what are the facts in front of this squad going forward both good and bad going forward?

BAD. VERY BAD - The reduced arm stress of the softball motion allows for a heavier workload including starting back-to-back days - and even games - as compared to baseball and their several days rest between starts.

Because of that, Bahl going from likely shouldering the heaviest chunk of the teams starts to simply being done lowers the win total and post-season goals. It sounds harsh and there’s always hope, but with just decent bats, a generational arm like hers can carry a team a long way. And we have better than decent bats.

GOOD - We have better than decent bats. Even while scoring one run in the first two games combined, the Huskers were hitting some hard shots. It finally broke open in the final two games, especially the Andrews sisters - Billie finished on a 5-9 tear with 2 doubles, and a triple.

This squad was not exactly helpless before Bahl arrived. They have made a regional the last two seasons, added in a Big 10 title in 2022, and returned 7 of 8 starting position players (until it was announced Abby Squier would be recuperating from surgeries this year) from last year’s team. MAYBE BETTER THAN GOOD - Keep an eye on Kaylin Kinney. After being injured only 8 games into the 2023 season, her loss put pressure on the two remaining pitchers which may have prevented the team from possibly going another step or two farther as fatigue set in visibly at times. Kinney is back and after the 1st weekend has definitely earned ace status at least for the next weekend after 2 wins and 7 1 ⁄ 3 scoreless innings in the final two games.

But just the same, let’s not blow out the candles on these seniors and their final campaign just yet.

PUERTO VALLARTA COLLEGE CLASSIC RESULTS

#7 Washington 8 HUSKERS 0

#11 Duke 6 HUSKERS 1

HUSKERS 7 Long Beach St. 2

HUSKERS 3 Utah Valley U. 2

TROY COX CLASSIC (LAS CRUCES, N.M.)

THINGS TO LOOK FOR:

How does the loss of Bahl affect a team who seemed very excited to have her? Both the team and Bahl felt she was the missing piece to a veteran squad which - no insult to the last two pitching staffs who were flat-out battlers - finally had not just a national top-quality starter, but arguably the best pitcher in the nation to complement their bats, experience and proven grit.

This coming tournament/invitational may be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to a bounce-back both from the opening two losses and the shock of Jordy’s injury. The opponents this weekend are host New Mexico State of the WAC (21-25 in 2023) and Sacramento State (27-20) and Montana (10-37) of the Big Sky.

The Huskers went 4-1 in this tourney last season. The lone loss was to #6 Oklahoma State who is not attending this year.

All that being said, any attitude but “LFG!!!!” the following weekend will be unacceptable as they will be facing (2023 rankings) #8 Utah, #14 Oregon, #15 UCLA and #18 San Diego St.

In their opening games last weekend, the three upcoming Huskers opponents went a combined 9-4. Should just throw that out there too.

Current Huskers have hit a collective .331 in Las Cruces over their careers. This is a perfect chance to raise their .191 average from last weekend.

Nebraska has won 31 of its last 37 games at the NM State Softball Complex, dating back to the 2011 season.

Billie Andrews has hit .351 in her 10 games at the NM State Softball Complex with five homers, seven extra-base hits and 11 RBIs.

In the circle, Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney are a combined 3-0 with one save and a 0.50 ERA at the NM State Softball Complex. The duo has combined to allow only two runs and just one extra-base hit (a double) in 25.0 career innings in Las Cruces.

GAME INFO

Schedule: (All times CST)

Feb. 16 at New Mexico St. 4 p.m.

Feb. 16 at New Mexico St. 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Montana 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Sacramento St. 1 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Sacramento St. 10 a.m.

Location: New Mexico State Softball Complex, University Park, New Mexico

Surface: Natural grass, dirt infield

TV/Streaming: None.

(IMPORTANT NOTE - The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic next week is showing as being streamed by FloSoftball on that website’s schedule even though it is not on the Huskers Softball schedule online. If you have not cancelled your monthly subscription, it will still be active for next weekend’s tournament.)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network with Nate Rohr on the call. You can listen for free at Husker Audio - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website (huskers.com)

Weather: More fantastic weather ahead for the ladies. All three days are expected to be partly cloudy with next to no chance of rain and highs ranging from the low to high 60’s with lows in the mid-30’s to mid-40’s.

THE OPPONENTS

NEW MEXICO STATE

New Mexico State opened its season with four home wins last weekend. The Aggies swept doubleheaders from Monmouth and Abilene Christian, outscoring their opponents 26-6. NMSU hit .308 as a team while averaging 6.5 runs per game. The Aggies allowed only 1.5 runs per game and posted a 0.81 ERA with a .967 fielding percentage.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Desirae Spearman was also the Aggies’ top pitcher last week, as New Mexico State used three primary pitchers in the opening weekend. Spearman threw half of the team’s innings, posting a 0.00 ERA in 13 innings en route to a 2-0 record. She struck out 14 and did not allow an extra-base hit while limiting opponents to a .213 average.

MONTANA

Montana went 2-3 in the opening weekend, winning its first two games before dropping its next three. The Griz defeated Louisiana-Monroe and then fell to Southeastern Louisiana, Eastern Illinois and Nicholls State. Montana hit .192 and averaged 3.2 runs per game last weekend while posting a 4.67 ERA and allowing 6.2 runs per game.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Presley Jantzi was the only Montana player to hit .300 last week. She went 6-for-16 (.375) with one double. Jocelyn Eisen (.286) and Riley Stockton (.273) were the only other Griz to hit above .200. Stockton tied for the team lead with three RBIs.

SACRAMENTO STATE

Sacramento State went 3-1 in the opening weekend. The Hornets lost a 1-0 decision to Cal Poly in their season opener before winning their next three games against San Jose State, Middle Tennessee and UC Davis by a combined score of 17-5. Sacramento State hit .356 last weekend while averaging 4.3 runs per game. Defensively, the Hornets committed only one error in four games while posting a 1.35 ERA and allowing just 1.5 runs per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Haley Hanson was impressive in the opening weekend, going 7-for-11 (.636) with three stolen bases. Lewa Day also hit above .500 last weekend, going 6-for-11 (.545). Day led the team with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and eight RBIs, as she slugged 1.455 and had five of Sacramento State’s seven total extra-base hits on the weekend.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

#6 BILLIE ANDREWS • SS

#24 AVA BREDWELL • C

#27 BROOKE ANDREWS • CF

#44 KAYLIN KINNEY • P

#7 SYDNEY GRAY • 3B

#3 BELLA BACON • 1B

#33 EMMERSON COPE • DP

#66 KATELYN CANEDA • 2B

#29 SAMANTHA BLAND • LF

#19 CAITLYNN NEAL • RF

Some changes from last week if the lineup plays out as predicted. Bredwell moves in Bahl’s #2 spot and Brooke Andrews moves in to the #3 after some clutch hitting and 4 RBI’s last weekend. With Kinney in the pitcher spot, Cope takes the DP spot. It also looks as if Bland and Neal will switch off the LF-RF spots.

Nebraska Cornhuskers