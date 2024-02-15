Thursday Flakes: Formula One, Weighing Passengers Before Boarding and Bunks Beds on Airplanes

Even though Valentine’s Day was yesterday, it’s time to drop some Valentine’s Day facts that I picked up last week while searching questions for Trivia Night. The first English-language Valentine’s Day message was sent in the 15th Century. Guadalajara (where I currently live) was established as a city on February 14, 1542. The telephone was registered as a patent on February 14th, 1876.

Here are some fun questions to take a guess at answering in the comments.

After red roses, what are the next three most popular rose colors sold on Valentine’s Day in the United States?

The first recorded ‘speed dating’ event was held in what year?

And now for the rest of the fun questions.

Did you do anything special for Valentine’s Day?

How many roses is too excessive?

Would you sleep in a bunk bed on an airplane?

Have you been to a Formula One race?

What is the most expensive city you have visited?

Feel free to answer some of these questions in the comments below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Nebraska Deflates Against #2 Ohio State 80-47 | Women’s Basketball | Corn Nation

Alexis Markowski led team scoring with nine points. Callin Hake added seven. Markowski had 16 rebounds, while Jaz Shelley had five. Nebraska shot 36% from the field, including 35% from three point range. Ohio State shot 48.5% from the floor and 42.9% from deep.

Nebraska Baseball Picked to Finish 5th in 2024 Big Ten Coaches Poll | Baseball | Corn Nation

Another year, another 5th place finish projected for Nebraska. In 2023 after being picked 5th, the Huskers did one better, finishing the year in 4th place. In fact, the teams that finished in the top 6 last year, make up the 6 teams released in this year’s preseason poll, just in a different order.

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett Named NCAA Wrestler of the Week | Wrestling | Corn Nation

Facing #5 Austin Gomez this past Friday, the top-ranked Lovett dispatched of him quite easily, building an 11-0 lead before giving up a third-period escape and takedown to win the match 11-4. What makes that more impressive is that Gomez is the only 149-pounder in the country who has a career win over the Husker junior — he beat him twice in 2022.

Leadership and Involvement Fair Connects the Huskers to the Community | Sports | Huskers.com

The annual Leadership and Involvement Fair hosted by the Nebraska Life Skills team proved to be an engaging event for student-athletes. On Monday, February 12th, second year student-athletes learned about the importance of getting involved with organizations here in Lincoln. The Leadership and Involvement Fair is part of the annual 4-year tiered events, which provides support and resources to student athletes looking to get involved with volunteer organizations in the community.

Baseball Preview: Shriner Children’s College Showdown | Baseball | Huskers.com

Every game of this weekend’s Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown will be streamed live on FloBaseball.tv. Ben Wilson and Pat Combs will be on the call for Nebraska’s games vs. Baylor and Texas Tech on Friday and Saturday, while Brant Freeman and Ty Harrington will have the call for Sunday’s matchup against Oklahoma. Fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network.

Big Red Travel to Mid-Winter Invitational | Bowling | Huskers.com

Fresh off a second-place finish in Illinois at the Flyer Classic, the Nebraska bowling team prepares for its second-to-last tournament of the spring, as the team heads to Jonesboro, Ark., for the Mid-Winter Invitational hosted by Arkansas State. Action is set to begin at 10a.m. (CT) on Friday, Feb. 16 and go through Sunday, Feb. 18, at Hijinx.

Huskers to Host Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Nebraska track and field hosts its final home meet of the season on Friday with the Nebraska Tune-Up beginning at 12p.m. (CT) at the Devaney Center Indoor Track. The meet will give athletes an opportunity to improve marks ahead of next week’s Big Ten Indoor Championships, Feb. 23-24.

Travel

The Best Time to Book Cheap Flights in 2024 | Travel | Travel Pulse

When it comes to domestic flights, research shows that the best day to buy your ticket is 42 days before departure on average. Other factors can determine whether you should book earlier or later but six weeks is a good benchmark.

The 10 Most Visited Destinations of 2023 | Travel | Travel Pulse

A December analysis by Euromonitor International identified the top ten most visited destinations of the past year. The analysis looked at international arrivals only, according to CNBC.

Amtrak Unveils Self Check-In Process on Acela Trains | Travel | Travel Pulse

Using the app, a button displays that says “Check In” on trips where the new self check-in process is available for use. After selecting the “Check In” button on the Amtrak app, passengers will be required to scan a barcode located above their train seat in order to complete the new process. When the train’s conductor passes through a train car, they will be able to tell which passengers have already checked in and validated tickets on their own.

The Best New Airline Seats Launching This Year | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

2024 is chock full of new airline cabin launches featuring innovative seat designs that will significantly up the comfort quotient on long-haul flights. Whether you’re traveling in coach or living large in first class, expect to see changes to plane seats this year that offer passengers more space, increased privacy, and better mid-flight sleep across cabin classes.

Flight Attendants Share What Their Safety Training Is Really Like | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Flight attendant training resembles a high-stakes reality show, with each new-hire reminded daily that their employment with the airline is contingent on passing the program. The anxiety in the training room is high: Who will make it? Who will be cut? Any time a pair of in-flight instructors walks into the room, it’s usually to deliver the news that one of the new-hires has been let go. And just like eviction night on TV, the others don’t get to say “good-bye.”

These Are the 10 Most Expensive Cities in the World | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Depending on who you ask, living in one of the world’s most expensive cities is either a blessing or a curse. With a few notable changes from last year, the list spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the US. Below, see the full list and the factors that contributed to each area’s high cost of living—from local taxes and currency exchange rates to pricey real estate markets.

12 Best Destinations For a Cheap Tropical Vacation | Travel | Lonely Planet

For the best affordable tropical destinations, plan where and when you want to visit and you can reap huge savings – and not just on last-minute deals. From white-sand shorelines in Southeast Asia to scuba diving in Central America, here are 12 cheap tropical destinations that get you access to paradise

20 of the World’s Best Beaches | Travel | Lonely Planet

We have sent our writers everywhere in search of sublime, surf-pounded shorelines and remote pockets of hard-to-reach paradise for Lonely Planet’s new book Best Beaches in the World. From Albania to Yemen and everywhere in between, our team has swam, snorkeled, slugged cocktails and hiked through rainforests, to create the definitive beach bible. Here’s 20 of the 100 that were selected as our pick of the best beaches in the world.

How to Plan a Formula One Weekend | Travel | Lonely Planet

A surge in Formula 1’s popularity means that a glimpse into the high-octane world of the sport has become increasingly appealing in recent years. Long-time race attendee Nicky Haldenby helps fans plan their Grand Prix weekends at a leading F1 travel website. Here, he gives you the inside track on planning a trip to a Formula 1 race.

15 Things to Know Before Going to Malaysia | Travel | Lonely Planet

Dynamic, multi-cultural, and hugely underrated, Malaysia is Southeast Asia’s unsung tropical hero. Marrying tradition, nature and modernity, it’s a country of space-age cityscapes, Islamic minarets and gilded Chinese shrines. It’s a world where South Indian temples back onto million-year-old rainforests, and this mish-mash can confuse first-timers.

Finnair Is the Latest Airline to Ask Passengers to Weigh In Before Boarding | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The airline will ask passengers to step on the scale with their carry-on baggage throughout February, April, and May, according to the carrier. The weights will be collected on a volunteer basis from Helsinki Airport on select European flights within the Schengen area as well as on several long-haul flights departing from the non-Schengen side. The airline previously conducted a similar effort in 2017 and 2018.

Point Comfort: The Little-Known Birthplace of African American Culture | Travel | BBC

Forty years after receiving an anonymous tip, one man has been working to rewrite Black history to show where and how the first Africans arrived in the British Colonies.

Arwi: The Lost Language of the Arab-Tamils | Travel | BBC

Coastal towns across southern India still reveal how medieval travelers once used the power of language to further trade and forge deep connections.

Brazil’s New It-Town For Carnival 2024 | Travel | BBC

This year, Brazilians seem to have recognized that the heart of carnival culture is not in Rio, but in little-known Belo Horizonte.

The Rest

Well that’s one way to spend your Super Bowl.

the guy that ran onto the field during the Super Bowl outplayed the system LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/zYWmY9CGZ3 — ryan (@scubaryan_) February 14, 2024

Such a beautiful scene.

Zip was a champion agility dog, when she was hit by a car and paralyzed. When she came to competitions to watch her brother, “her whole body lit up”.



They let her do a fun run after the competition and her joy is everything.. pic.twitter.com/1g77wOQ8xy — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 14, 2024

Capping off Flakes with this nice clip.