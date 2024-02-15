Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preview: Shriners Children’s College Showdown

Shriners Children’s College Showdown

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Date: February 16-18th

Stream: Flobaseball($)

Radio: All Nebraska games on Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

It’s finally time! The Huskers are opening their season down south in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. The Showdown is the first of 3 weeks of early season college baseball to take place at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. The opening weekend features Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Baylor. Nebraska will be taking on all 3 of its former Big XII foes, starting with Baylor, then preseason #21 Texas Tech, and finishing the weekend with Oklahoma.

Opening Weekend in the Lone Star State. pic.twitter.com/AjODCCr2WI — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 12, 2024

This is not the first time Nebraska has played in the ballpark that opened in the summer of 2020. The Huskers played the second series of the season in 2022 against nationally ranked TCU. 3 closely played games ended up being a sweep for TCU, in what started the disasterous 2022 season for NU.

This is the first time Nebraska has opened a season in one of these “showcase” events. They have played a couple neutral site opening weekends of recent memory. The 2021 championship season started against Purdue in Round Rock, Texas. Coach Darin Erstad’s 2018 team started of the season in Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Angels spring training site (in front of a rookie named Shohei Ohtani pitching some bullpen days), as did the 2014 team.

Starting Rotation

First look at our rotation ahead of opening weekend in Texas.



️ @NESoybeanBoard pic.twitter.com/IWF83a8aaW — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 13, 2024

Despite his struggles last year, Brett Sears is set to start the first game of the season. Coaches are saying he was never fully healthy last year, but was during the summer league up in the Northwoods League. Check out his stat line from that season. How does 4-0 with a 0.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts against only 3 walks in 29.2 innings! The Northwoods isn't as prestigious as the Cape Cod League, but is no slouch either. Brice Matthews tore it up prior to last season. So there is precedence for it leading to a breakout.

Will Walsh has been tabbed to take on Texas Tech on Saturday. If you followed Nebraska baseball at the end of last year, it’s easy to see why he was tabbed to pitch this game. All you need to look at is his last outing against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament and he’s automatically given a starting spot based on that 4 hit shutout. Rob Childress sees the fact that he threw 75 of his 101 pitches that night for strikes, and just plugs him in.

For the second year in a row, Caleb Clark is tabbed as a Sunday starter for the opening weekend. To say he had an up and down freshman season is an understatement. He often had dominant moments, including striking out a top 10 pick in last years MLB draft. However, once he hit some adversity, he usually couldn't pull himself out of a death spiral. I feel like this could be Rob Childress’s first big reclamation project. Watch out!

Friday Preview

Baylor Bears (20-35 in 2023) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-32-1 in 2023)

Date/Time: February 16th, @ 11 am CT

Head Coach(s): Mitch Thompson (2nd season, 20-35) & Will Bolt (5th season, 97-75-1)

Probable Pitchers: Mason Marriott (1-7, 7.52 ERA in 2023) vs. RHP Brett Sears (0-0, 5.29 ERA in 2023)

Bolt and the Huskers have not only opened a previous season against the Bears, but if you recall, Nebraska opened the Bolt era by traveling to Waco. The most memorable part of that weekend was the fact that the entire NU lineup scored a run before Baylor was able to record an out. They won that first game 19-9 before losing the series in what would start a 6 game losing streak. The team rebounded to 7-8 before the season was cut short due to Covid.

Scouting Report

This Baylor team, is not that Baylor team. The Bears are coming off a last place finish in the Big XII. They finished last in the conference in batting avg., home runs, ERA, and fielding percentage in addition to numerous other categories.

The Bears are sticking their most successful pitcher out there to face the Huskers. Michael Marriott led the team in innings (58.2) and was 2nd in strikeouts (50). He was only 1-7 with those numbers. 40 walks and a .306 batting average against did him in. He was the #61 rated player coming out of high school though, so the talent is there, someone just needs to get it out of him.

You’d think Baylor would have tried to go after more experience with some JUCO pitchers or transfers to beef up their pitching staff, but it seems coach Thompson is trying to slowly build his team from the ground up. They signed numerous Texas high school pitchers, hoping guys like RJ Ruais and Mason Green can turn their impressive prep résumés into immediate success in college.

The best returning bat for Baylor is 3B/SS Hunter Teplanszky. He hit .308 with 6 home runs and 34 RBIs on the season. Good, but going to need to take a step forward for this team to have success, especially to make up for his defense. Teplanszky led the Bears with 13 errors last year. A lot of transfers should make the starting lineup early in the season. Look for Wesley Jordan to provide the pop (16 HRs in JUCO last year) and Ty Johnson to provide some speed near the top of the lineup.

Series History

Baylor leads the all time series 39-31-1, with the last meeting being the 2-1 Baylor series victory in 2020.

Saturday Preview

#21 Texas Tech Red Raiders (41-23 in 2023) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-32-1 in 2023)

Date/Time: February 17th, @ 3 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Tim Tadlock (12th season, 420-215) & Will Bolt (5th season, 97-75-1)

Probable Pitchers: RHP Zane Petty (3-2, 5.68 ERA in 2023) vs. LHP Will Walsh (5-3, 4.24 ERA in 2023)

Two time National Coach of the Year Tim Tadlock has had his alma mater rolling since returning to be their head coach in 2013. Last year’s 41-23 record and 6th place finish in the Big XII is his worst showing since 2015, which also happens to be the last year they missed the NCAA tournament. Pre-Covid, Tech was at their program’s height, with 3 regular season conference championships, and 4 CWS appearances in the 5 seasons prior to 2020 being cancelled.

Another name Husker fans might remember, although not fondly, is pitching coach Matt Gardner. The man who has led the Tech staff since Tadlock took over, was last seen by most Husker fans on the mound in an Oklahoma State uniform. Gardner pitched a complete game on a Friday night against then #3 Nebraska, as the pokes came back from a 4-1 Husker lead to win 5-4. That dropped Nebraska’s record to 36-7. (Those were the days…)

Scouting Report

Tech boasts a potent offense. The Red Raiders led the Big XII in runs and batting average, amount other categories. They lost their leadoff hitter who led the Big XII in on base percentage, and only failed to reach base in 1 game, but they return 2 players that are Preseason All Americans and also up for the Golden Spike Award.

First baseman Gavin Kash had an incredible sophomore season, after transferring in from Texas. He led the Big XII in home runs with 26, RBIs with 84, and total bases with 182. Nearly as big of a threat is the other corner infielder, third baseman Kevin Bazzell. Bazzell was a Freshman All-American after leading the Red Raiders in hits (87) and doubles (26). Outfielder Gage Harrelson was also a Freshman All-American in 2023, and incoming transfer Cade McGee was the 2022 WCC freshman of the year at Gonzaga.

The defense for Texas Tech was their weak point in 2023. They were narrowly edged out by Baylor for the worst defense in the conference, with a fielding percentage of .964. Kash was the only regular infielder with less than 11 errors, and he still had 8 himself.

The Red Raiders finished in the top half of the league in pitching with a 5.00 ERA, but the transfer portal cost them two of their best starting pitchers. Ace Mason Molina left for Arkansas. Brendan Girton also left, and Nebraska may see him this weekend, as he went to Oklahoma. They didn’t grab any huge transfers to replace them, but grabbed some highly touted freshmen that could be in the mix early.

Sophomore RHP Zane Petty will take the mound against Nebraska. He led all Texas Tech freshmen in innings pitched (38.0) and strikeouts (32) last year. He has a low 90s fastball and a slow 79-81 MPH curve that is generally used for his out pitch. He was selected in the 13th round by the Milwaukee Brewers out of high school.

Series History

Nebraska leads the all time series 32-21. Nebraska won their last meeting in an electric 2-1 upset over then #3 Texas Tech in the 2019 Frisco Classic. Matt Waldron gave up 1 run in 5 innings of work followed by Chad Luensmann and Colby Gomes combining for 4 innings of shutout ball.

Sunday Preview

Oklahoma Sooners (32-28 in 2023) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-32-1 in 2023)

Date/Time: February 18th, @ 10:30 am CT

Head Coach(s): Skip Johnson (7th season, 189-132) & Will Bolt (5th season, 97-75-1)

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Caleb Clark (1-1, 13.24 ERA in 2023)

Oklahoma is coming off a disappointing follow-up to their 2022 season in which they made the College World Series Finals before being swept by the power hitting of Ole Miss. Skip Johnson is still at the helm, whom you may remember as the pitching coach for Texas for the final decade of Augie Garrido’s career. After being passed over as Garrido’s replacement, he spent a year as Oklahoma’s pitching coach before taking over their program in 2017.

Since taking over, Johnson has had Oklahoma in the top half of the Big XII every season, until 2023, but they still made the NCAA regionals. A let down in 2023 wasn’t completely unexpected. The Sooners were decimated by the MLB draft after their magical postseason run, with 11 player being drafted.

Scouting Report

The Sooners biggest problem in 2023 was pitching. Almost every pitcher of consequence was gone from their CWS team. Coach Johnson hit the portal hard this season trying to rectify that. Two players they are expecting big things from are Austin Henry and Braden Davis. Henry is maybe the most prized of the players that left in the purge of Wichita State over the offseason. He was the 72nd rated recruit in the country coming out of HS, and missed all of his freshman year after undergoing Tommy John’s. Davis was a successful bullpen arm at Sam Houston, but Johnson thinks he can turn him into a successful starter.

Now as you’d expect from a team that made it to the NCAA tournament, the cupboard wasn't completely bare. Former Texas Tech transfer James Hitt was All Big XII honorable mention last year, and should have a starting spot to begin the season after going 6-2 with a 4.89 ERA.

Offensively, the Sooners have been running on all cylinders since plucking alumnus and former MLB player Reggie Willits from being the Yankees first base coach. They’ve put up numbers that haven’t been seen in a decade or 3 by Sooner teams in multiple categories, namely home runs, stolen bases, and walks. The outfield should carry the Sooners, led by preseason All-Big XII pick Bryce Madron. Madron hit .320 last year with 12 home runs, 15 doubles, and 51 RBIs. He will be in the middle of that lineup.

The infield is going to be remade after starting short stop Dakota Harris was picked in the 11th round last year. A familiar face to the Huskers will be Anthony Mackenzie. He is another former transfer from Sam Houston, and served as the Bearcats leadoff hitter and short stop in the shell shocking 3-1 series victory over Nebraska in 2022. Don’t be surprised to see top recruit (and son of the previously mentioned OU hitting coach) Jaxon Willits to get a look early on either. He was the #2 prospect in Oklahoma and a top 200 national recruit.

Series History

Oklahoma leads the all time series 147-101-2. This will be the first meeting between the two since Nebraska left the Big XII. The, at the time, #11 Sooners swept the last series between the two programs 2-0 with the 3rd game being called due to weather.