Nebraska Women’s Basketball Deflates Against #2 Ohio State 80-47

Little lineup change, Darian White comes back into the starting spot taking Callin Hake’s spot.

This game was all Buckeyes from the get go. Not a pretty one for the Huskers, one that they will want to forget rather quickly.

First Quarter

Welll two and a half minutes in and nobody can get the ball in the hoop, a lot missed threes by both teams early. Jessica Petrie comes in for Natalie Potts after a tripping foul and immediately makes an impact with a three from the top of the key. Ohio State comes down and makes one of their own, Kendall ties it at five a piece. First media timeout at 4:34 left in the first quarter.

Turnovers are plaguing the Huskers right now, that makes five in just the first quarter. Nebraska can just not get anything to fall, hitting a drought of three minutes. Potts puts an end to that and get the layup to go (11-7 OSU). The amount of turnovers the Huskers are committing is mind boggling. Nebraska not playing their best basketball at the moment.

Ohio State 14 Nebraska 7

Second Quarter

Potts rebounds Jaz Shelley’s missed three and is awarded free throws (2of2). On a bright spot of this game Alexis Markowski has eight rebounds in just the second quarter. Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers. 10 of them. 10. Ohio State has a 22-9 lead. Markowski is trying to get the Huskers back in it with a basket, Potts hits one right after (22-13 OSU). Media timeout with 5:00 left in the second quarter, Buckeyes up 12 (25-13).

Out of the timeout, Maddie Krull hits a three, but OSU goes and gets it back. I don’t even know how many fouls just happened in the span of 30 seconds. This game just seems like it has no flow whatsoever, especially for Nebraska. Shelley gets her first points of the game and then a steal (31-19 OSU). Yikes is all I have to say.

Ohio State 33 Nebraska 19

Natalie Potts has six points to lead team scoring.

Alexis Markowski has 10 rebounds in the first half.

Nebraska is shooting a measly 29.2% from the field and 37.5% from deep, compared to Ohio State’s 45.2% from the field and 44.4% from three.

Nebraska leads the rebounding battle 18-17.

The big story here, for me, is the 15 turnovers in just the first half. That has to change if the Huskers want to try and claw back into this game.

Third Quarter

So to start the third we had turnovers, three pointers by OSU, and more turnovers. Amy Williams take the early timeout, Ohio State leads 40-19. This game has turned ugly and is getting worse by the minute, I had to take a breather because I couldn’t handle it anymore. Nebraska is up to 20 turnovers, Buckeyes lead 46-19. Markowski gets Nebraska passed the 20 point mark, but Ohio State is just piling it on. Nebraska has not figured out how to deal with OSU’s defense (49-23 OSU). The Huskers are struggling to even get it passed half court, the Buckeyes defense has been stifling the entire game. Media timeout at the 4:51 mark.

Logan Nissley gets the deep ball to fall, seems like it’s all for nothing at this point though. Callin Hake gets in on the three point action (55-29 OSU). Jaz Shelley hits the top of the key three and Markowski gets the jumper to fall, but Ohio State has a buzzer beater three to end the quarter.

Ohio State 62 Nebraska 34

Fourth Quarter

Nebraska has hit a new season high 25 turnovers, I honestly don’t know what to even say right now. Ohio State is playing amazing, Nebraska is playing the very opposite of that. This is the hardest game I’ve ever had to watch. Markowski has a three and is one point away from a double double with 16 rebounds and counting. I suppose that could be a silver lining...maybe. Ohio State has extended their lead 71-39. Media timeout at 4:34 left (73-40 OSU).

Not that I want to really pay attention to how many turnovers Nebraska has (28), but it’s literally the only thing happening. Nissley hits another three, Darian White picks up another foul (76-45 OSU). Ohio State takes a timeout with 2:01 left. Buckeyes lead 78-47 with 33 seconds left. The Huskers have hit the 30 turnover mark.

Ohio State 80 Nebraska 47

Stats and Thoughts

Alexis Markowski led team scoring with nine points. Callin Hake added seven.

Markowski had 16 rebounds, while Jaz Shelley had five.

Nebraska shot 36% from the field, including 35% from three point range. Ohio State shot 48.5% from the floor and 42.9% from deep.

Nebraska still won the rebounding battle 37-34.

The Huskers had 11 assists to 30 turnovers.

Nebraska will stay on the road as they head to West Lafayette to take on Purdue.