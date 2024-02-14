Nebraska WBB vs #2 Ohio State Game Thread

The Huskers took down the #2 team in the country last weekend in Iowa.
The team that replaced the Hawkeyes in that spot in the standings? Ohio State.
Guess who is Nebraska’s opponent tonight?
Will lightning strike twice?
Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) at 2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten)
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 6 p.m. (CT)
Value City Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV/Stream: Peacock (Sloane Martin, Kim Adams)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:30 p.m.)
Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)
B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Live Stats: Huskers.com
Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten - NCAA NET 27)
22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Off the Bench
0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg
2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 6.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (130-107); 17th Season Overall (323-216)
2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten - NCAA NET 9)
14 - Taylor Thierry - 6-1 - Jr. - G/F - 11.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg
32 - Cotie McMahon - 6-0 - So. - F - 13.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
23 - Rebeka Mikulasikova - 6-4 - Gr. - F - 9.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg
4 - Jacy Sheldon - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 17.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg
12 - Celeste Taylor - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 9.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Off the Bench
5 - Emma Shumate - 6-1 - RSo. - G - 4.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg
1 - Rikki Harris - 5-10 - RSr. - G - 4.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
20 - Diana Collins - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg
14 - Taiyier Parks - 6-3 - Gr. - F - 3.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg
22 - Eboni Walker - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 2.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
00 - Madison Greene - 5-8 - RSr. - G - 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Head Coach: Kevin McGuff (St. Joseph’s, Ind., 1992) 11th Season at Ohio State (193-103); 22nd Season Overall (448-202)
