Nebraska WBB vs #2 Ohio State Game Thread

The Huskers took down the #2 team in the country last weekend in Iowa.

The team that replaced the Hawkeyes in that spot in the standings? Ohio State.

Guess who is Nebraska’s opponent tonight?

Will lightning strike twice?

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) at 2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten)

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 6 p.m. (CT)

Value City Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV/Stream: Peacock (Sloane Martin, Kim Adams)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:30 p.m.)

Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten - NCAA NET 27)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 6.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (130-107); 17th Season Overall (323-216)

2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten - NCAA NET 9)

14 - Taylor Thierry - 6-1 - Jr. - G/F - 11.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg

32 - Cotie McMahon - 6-0 - So. - F - 13.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

23 - Rebeka Mikulasikova - 6-4 - Gr. - F - 9.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg

4 - Jacy Sheldon - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 17.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg

12 - Celeste Taylor - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 9.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Off the Bench

5 - Emma Shumate - 6-1 - RSo. - G - 4.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg

1 - Rikki Harris - 5-10 - RSr. - G - 4.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

20 - Diana Collins - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg

14 - Taiyier Parks - 6-3 - Gr. - F - 3.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg

22 - Eboni Walker - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 2.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

00 - Madison Greene - 5-8 - RSr. - G - 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Head Coach: Kevin McGuff (St. Joseph’s, Ind., 1992) 11th Season at Ohio State (193-103); 22nd Season Overall (448-202)