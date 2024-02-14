Nebraska Baseball Picked to Finish 5th in 2024 Big Ten Coaches Poll

Preseason Coaches Poll

Another year, another 5th place finish projected for Nebraska. In 2023 after being picked 5th, the Huskers did one better, finishing the year in 4th place. In fact, the teams that finished in the top 6 last year, make up the 6 teams released in this year’s preseason poll, just in a different order.

Iowa Tops #B1G Baseball Preseason Poll https://t.co/ToGIEI317H — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) February 14, 2024

Iowa returns some of the best top end talent in the B1G, moving them up to the top spot. Indiana’s highly rated 2021 recruiting class is now in their Junior year, making them an easy pick to be in the top 2. Big Ten regular season and Tournament Champion Maryland lost a lot of production, so they slipped to number three.

Rutgers returns a lot of the pitching that got it to a fifth place finish last year. Nebraska is yet again a whole new team, but with the top ranked JUCO class in America. While Michigan’s coaching staff is moving to quickly turn things around after a first year that was under their expectations.

Players to Watch

Rather than doing a preseason All-Conference team, the Big Ten selects three players from each team as ‘Players to Watch”. Last year went pretty well for them as the selections were Brice Matthews, Max Anderson, and Emmitt Olson. Can this year’s three have similar success?

SS Dylan Carey

OF Gabe Swansen

UTIL Will Walsh

Dylan Carey looks to build upon a promising freshman year. He’s the leader of the offense, and will provide the steady, if not spectacular, hand for short stop this year.

Gabe Swansen brings back the most production on offense, including his 18 home runs. This was enough to garner 2nd team All-B1G a year ago.

Will Walsh ended the year on a high note with his all-time preformance in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. He comes back as the most accomplished weekend starter on the team, and may still see some time in the lineup at first base.

See the entire list for all teams on the Big Ten Baseball website.