Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett Named NCAA Wrestler of the Week

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett is putting together one of the best seasons on the mat in recent memory by a Husker, and he was named the NCAA Wrestler of the Week for his big-time performance against Michigan.

Facing #5 Austin Gomez this past Friday, the top-ranked Lovett dispatched of him quite easily, building an 11-0 lead before giving up a third-period escape and takedown to win the match 11-4 (watch below). What makes that more impressive is that Gomez is the only 149-pounder in the country who has a career win over the Husker junior — he beat him twice in 2022. In the Big Ten semifinal that year, Gomez even pinned Lovett in just 20 seconds, giving him his worst loss of his career.

Since then, Lovett made it to the 2022 NCAA final before taking a redshirt the following year, returning this season better than ever and looking poised to make a run at an NCAA title. In his career, he’s currently 69-15. Nebraska hasn’t had an NCAA champ since Jordan Burroughs did it in 2011.

Upcoming for Lovett will be matches against Penn State’s #12 Tyler Kasak, a true freshman with a 12-2 record on the year, and an end to the dual season against Arizona State’s #3 Kyle Parco. Parco is a three-time All-American with a 16-2 record this year. A junior, Parco holds a career record of 82-16 at Arizona State and Fresno State.

After that, Lovett will try to win his first Big Ten title as he’ll be the 1-seed in College Park, Md. If he does that, he’ll be the 1-seed at NCAAs as well in Kansas City.