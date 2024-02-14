Wednesday Flakes Brings You NCAA Upsets, ESPN’s Control Of The CFB, & Pop Tarts

Mankilling Mastodons

Glenn Thomas hears a familiar football language as Husker coaches start scheme talks

"Satt and I have known each other for 20-plus years and we've got a great relationship," said the new Husker hire.

Other News From The Sporting World

College Football Playoff, ESPN agree to 6-year extension worth $1.3 billion per year: Sources - The Athletic

The full contract’s completion is still contingent on CFP leaders finalizing details of the expanded format.

Lindsey Vonn Urges Ski Racing Safety Reform for World Cup | SKI

The recent spate of injuries has prompted an ongoing discussion about the demanding World Cup schedule and the risk to athletes.

Warriors reportedly tried to trade for LeBron James to pair with Steph Curry - Yahoo Sports Golden State took a shot at landing LeBron James, but it ultimately failed.

Steph Curry Makes NBA History vs. Utah Jazz - Inside the Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry did it all vs. the Utah Jazz

Unranked Syracuse hands No. 7 North Carolina its 3rd loss in 5 games - Yahoo Sports

North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.

College Football Playoff Board to Vote on Format for 12-Team System | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The College Football Playoff is moving to a 12-team field in 2024, but the format for choosing those schools has not yet been decided. However, the CFP Board…

Yellow Journalism

In small-town Nebraska, with suicide rates high, one family delivers hope for thousands - Flatwater Free Press

Rural mental health struggles are real, as is the lack of mental health providers in small-town Nebraska. But the Koch family, and many others, are working to help.

This is not a story about Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl

Well, maybe a little | United States

Is Park City-based retailer Backcountry holding back ‘simple skiing’?

Marquette Backcountry Skis have garnered a cult following online, despite that they're no longer produced.

Embracing a Resolution to Drink More Post-Run Beers

The simple and purposeful joy of sharing a post-run beer with friends is part of what makes my world go ‘round

William 'Bill' Post, inventor of Pop-Tarts, dies at 96

William “Bill” Post, the man credited with inventing the iconic toaster pastry Pop-Tarts, has died at 96.

