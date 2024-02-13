Huskers Softball Update: Jordy Bahl Out for the Season

(Updated with Coach Revelle’s statement)

Jordy Bahl will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL in Nebraska’s first game of the season. The field seems the likely culprit as the streaming announcer noted other pitchers had complained of their feet getting caught in the stickier surface earlier in the day. While a hyperextension had been hoped for and she participated fully in Saturday’s pre-game warm-up, the worst possible news came to fruition.

A junior, Bahl will apply for a medical hardship for the 2024 season. Nebraska fully expects the hardship will be granted and that Bahl will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in 2025 and 2026.

Bahl announced her season-ending injury with the following post on X/Instagram:

“In Game 1 of opening weekend, in Puerto Vallarta, I experienced an injury to my ACL that is going to cause me to support the Red Team in a different way than anticipated for the 2024 season. With a heart thankful for God’s plan and timing, I will be redshirting this year, and looking forward to a season of growth and learning from a different point of view. I’m thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, and staff. I’m truly blessed to have so many wonderful and loving people in my life.

I’m not going anywhere. See you in 2025.

GO BIG RED”

Statement from Head Coach Rhonda Revelle

“Obviously, we are all disappointed to hear the news of Jordy’s season-ending knee injury. We are grateful that Jordy is in excellent care with our medical team and are confident in a full recovery. We fully expect that Jordy will be granted a hardship for this season and be back in the jersey for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“The 2024 season is young, and we are a veteran team with strong leadership that is coming off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances. We all remain committed to playing an exciting and competitive brand of softball. We look forward to seeing Husker Nation at Bowlin Stadium this season.”

***

