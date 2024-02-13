Corn Flakes: Shelley and Potts earn B1G Honors for Nebraska Women’s Hoops and also, Usher

Sunday was just a fun day.

The Husker women’s upset of Iowa had me so pumped. I was not expecting such a great ending, but love seeing the girls come together and show what they can do.

Then the Super Bowl was fun. I rooted for the Chiefs as I was at a Cheifs fan’s house and I have no real NFL allegiance.

I’m a Taylor fan so I loved seeing her, but I also loved Post Malone’s performance. And then there was Usher. While I thought he sound guy did a crappy job, I was a big fan of Usher’s show. To be fair I am in that Millennial demographic that was obviously targeted. But, I also would like to see anyone else try to sing and dance while roller skating. I can’t even stand up straight or turn my head to fast when I’m doing it.

Usher's Super Bowl Halftime show cemented his R&B legacy : NPR

On Sunday night in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, Usher hurried through a medley of many of his biggest hits and proved yet again why he's the current King of R&B.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Mondi Dubbed Big Ten Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Shelley, Potts Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Nebraska quarterbacks coach will teach decision-making

As Nebraska’s quarterbacks coach, it’ll be Glenn Thomas’ job to help the Husker signal-callers process the game quickly. Here's how he plans to teach that.

The latest NET rankings for Nebraska's Division I teams

After its upset of No. 2 Iowa, Nebraska women’s basketball made a big jump in the NET rankings. Sam McKewon has more on where the local teams are at.

Elsewhere

Super Bowl commercials: Top 20 all-time ad spots following Chiefs' overtime win over 49ers - CBSSports.com

One 2024 ad spot cracks the ranks of the 20 most iconic Super Bowl commercials

Patrick Mahomes on Super Bowl overtime: MVP says Chiefs would have gone for two if Niners had scored a TD - CBSSports.com

Kansas City made the point moot, but San Francisco wasn't going to get a sudden-death possession

Dribble Handoff: Michigan State, Gonzaga among bubble teams capable of making 2024 NCAA Tournament - CBSSports.com

These are the bubble teams we believe can make a push as urgency sets in late in the season

2024 NFL Mock Draft: After Super Bowl LVIII, how could first three rounds look? - The Athletic

Three rounds, no trades in our first post-Super Bowl mock draft. How many quarterbacks crack the top 12?

NFL player-turned-actor Carl Weathers makes a cameo in a Super Bowl ad : NPR

Carl Weathers, the NFL player-turned-actor, made a posthumous cameo in a Super Bowl ad for the online gambling company FanDuel. The company reworked it after he died earlier this month.