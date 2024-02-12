 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Night Therapy And The Ohio State Buckeyes - WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON OVER THERE?

We aim to find out!

By Jon Johnston
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tonight we’ll be talking with Ramzy Nasrallah, a THE Ohio State Buckeye guy who runs (or kind of runs or maybe is involved with the Buckeye site 11warrriors.com.

There is a lot going on with the Buckeyes:

  • The Buckeyes have lost THREE STRAIGHT TO MEEECHIGAN
  • As a result, MEECHIGAN has won the last three Big Ten Championships in football
  • Many Buckeye fans feel Ryan Day should be fired... or not? that’s the question!
  • Ohio State just hired a new Athletic Director away from Texas A&M... (odd?)
  • Ohio State just hired UCLA’s head coach Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator
  • There’s probably a lot of portal and transfer stuff going on because Ohio State can afford anything
  • We discussed the future of footabll, ala the Big Ten and SEC forming their own alliance, including how out loud that is about what’s going to happen in 3-5 years.

Any other questions?

JOIN US!!!

GET A T-SHIRT!

