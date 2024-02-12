Monday Night Therapy And The Ohio State Buckeyes - WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON OVER THERE?

Tonight we’ll be talking with Ramzy Nasrallah, a THE Ohio State Buckeye guy who runs (or kind of runs or maybe is involved with the Buckeye site 11warrriors.com.
There is a lot going on with the Buckeyes:
- The Buckeyes have lost THREE STRAIGHT TO MEEECHIGAN
- As a result, MEECHIGAN has won the last three Big Ten Championships in football
- Many Buckeye fans feel Ryan Day should be fired... or not? that’s the question!
- Ohio State just hired a new Athletic Director away from Texas A&M... (odd?)
- Ohio State just hired UCLA’s head coach Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator
- There’s probably a lot of portal and transfer stuff going on because Ohio State can afford anything
- We discussed the future of footabll, ala the Big Ten and SEC forming their own alliance, including how out loud that is about what’s going to happen in 3-5 years.
Any other questions?
