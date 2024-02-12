Corn Flakes: Big Win for WBB, Super Bowl Overtime, and Boneless Wings

What a game by the Husker women!

I was annoyed with the Clark countdown box on the screen for the entire game. Even though it would have been fun to have her break the record in a loss, I’m glad she didn’t get it against the Huskers.

A court storming shouldn’t be shared with the other team for any reason.

WBB Tweetcap

Thousands of Iowa fans came to Lincoln and a national TV audience tuned in to watch the Caitlin Clark show. The Husker women didn’t appreciate being the undercard...

I LOL’d at this tweet.

I also thought the Husker women were in a whole bunch of trouble when they started the fourth quarter down 14 points.

Trev Alberts needs to write up a court storming protocol.

WE STORM COURTS IN THIS STATE pic.twitter.com/Ebk83HcISp — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) February 11, 2024

I held my breath as those two Hawkeye threes were in the air.

UPSET ALERT. @HuskerWBB takes down No. 2 Iowa for a huge win. pic.twitter.com/eVj6dwCjpw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2024

Corn Flakes

2024 Husker Signee Analysis: Punter Kamdyn Koch - All Huskers

The son of former Nebraska and NFL punter Sam Koch jumped at the opportunity to join the Huskers

Schutz Breaks Mile Record on Day Two of Tyson Invitational - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Berlyn Schutz ran the women’s mile in 4:37.45 to break the school record during her third time running the race at the collegiate level. The freshman from Lincoln, Neb. pulled ahead in the last stretch to secure the win.

Bowling: Huskers Bring Home Silver in Illinois - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

On the final day of the Lewis Flyer Classic, the Nebraska Bowling team finished second after going 10-3, bringing the Huskers’ season total to 62-28, during Sunday's championship bracket.

Wrestling: Huskers Put It On Wolverines in Front of Huge Crown at Devaney - Corn Nation

The 5th-ranked Nebraska wrestling team beat #9 Michigan 25-7 Friday night at the Devaney Center, winning eight of ten bouts

Nebraska Softball Recap: Nebraska 3 Utah Valley 2 - Corn Nation

Huskers hold off Utah Valley in the final inning to end the Puerto Vallarta Challenge with a win

Nebraska coach injury update on star pitcher, first win of season

Nebraska will finish up the Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico on Saturday when they go head-to-head with Utah Valley at 10:30 a.m.

Nebraska softball finishes 2-2 in Mexico on opening weekend | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Coming into the Puerto Vallarta Challenge, Nebraska softball carried many expectations with them. With two top-15 teams on the schedule, the Huskers had a chance to make a statement

Nebraska stuns No. 2 Iowa as Caitlin Clark record chase continues - ESPN

Iowa's Caitlin Clark, chasing the NCAA career scoring record, went 0-for-6 from the field in the fourth quarter as Nebraska rallied to beat the No. 2 Hawkeyes.

Sports!

Super Bowl: Reba McEntire's national anthem brings Chiefs star Chris Jones, 'over' bettors to tears - Yahoo Sports

McEntire's anthem featured some significant gambling controversy.

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dead at 24

The tragic news sends shock waves through the athletics world. The Kenyan who broke the world record of 2:00:35 at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, died alongside his coach in a fatal road accident.

49ers-Chiefs live updates: Super Bowl 2024 highlights and best moments - ESPN

Chiefs win in overtime

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Martin Scorsese’s Super Bowl Commercial? You Can Thank His Daughter. - The Ringer

Yes, that was Martin Scorsese in that Squarespace ad. But beyond the big game, he’s also been finding a newer, younger audience lately, and it’s all thanks to his daughter Francesca Scorsese’s TikToks.

Toki Pona: The Unique Language With Less Than 150 Words | IFLScience

There are apparently thousands of speakers, but can Toki Pona be considered a language?

The story behind Croke Park’s rodeo extravaganza in 1924

The stadium hosted Tex Austin’s travelling rodeo featuring bronc riding, calf roping and other Wild West entertainments

Can money buy happiness? Income may boost emotional well-being more than we thought | CBC Radio

Widely publicized research from 2010 said income doesn’t boost happiness past $75,000. But happiness may increase with a bigger paycheque more than economists previously believed.

How the ‘boneless wing’ became a tasty culinary lie | AP News

With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a “boneless wing” that isn’t a wing at all.

This Organ Is Playing a 639-Year-Long Song. It Just Changed Chords for the First Time in Two Years | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

The instrument has been playing composer John Cage’s “ASLSP” since 2001—and it’s scheduled to conclude in 2640