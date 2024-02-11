Nebraska WBB vs Iowa (Part Two) Preview and Game Thread

It is Super Bowl Sunday.

It could also be the day the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring record is broken. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark needs 39 points to tie Kelsey Plum’s 3,527 career points and 40 points to break it. Clark is averaging 32 points per game this season...she tends to perform abover her average against Nebraska.

You have been warned.

9 AM in Lincoln, Nebraska



It’s game day.



Doors open in 90 minutes. There’s lines. Big ones.



Nebraska and Iowa women’s basketball face off at noon. pic.twitter.com/UpBBdYVBjm — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) February 11, 2024

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) vs 2/2 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-2, 11-1 Big Ten)

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, Noon (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska (Capacity - 15,000)

TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Kim Adams, Allison Williams)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:30 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Special Event: Play4Kay (Pink Game)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten - NCAA NET 31)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 5.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (129-107); 17th Season Overall (322-216)

2/2 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-2, 11-1 Big Ten - NCAA NET 5)

45 - Hannah Stuelke - 6-2 - So. - F - 14.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg

1 - Molly Davis - 5-7 - 5th - G - 6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

20 - Kate Martin - 6-0 - Gr. - G - 12.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

22 - Caitlin Clark - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 32.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg

24 - Gabbie Marshall - 5-9 - 5th - G - 5.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Off the Bench

3 - Sydney Affolter - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 7.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg

40 - Sharon Goodman - 6-3 - RJr. - C - 5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg

44 - Addison O’Grady - 6-3 - Jr. - F/C - 4.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg

2 - Taylor McCabe - 5-9 - So. - G - 3.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg

4 - Kylie Feuerbach - 6-0 - RJr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983) 24th Season at Iowa (516-251); 40th Season Overall (872-393)