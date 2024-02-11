Nebraska WBB vs Iowa (Part Two) Preview and Game Thread

It is Super Bowl Sunday.
It could also be the day the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring record is broken. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark needs 39 points to tie Kelsey Plum’s 3,527 career points and 40 points to break it. Clark is averaging 32 points per game this season...she tends to perform abover her average against Nebraska.
You have been warned.
9 AM in Lincoln, Nebraska— Drake (@DrakeKeeler) February 11, 2024
It’s game day.
Doors open in 90 minutes. There’s lines. Big ones.
Nebraska and Iowa women’s basketball face off at noon. pic.twitter.com/UpBBdYVBjm
Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) vs 2/2 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-2, 11-1 Big Ten)
Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, Noon (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska (Capacity - 15,000)
TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Kim Adams, Allison Williams)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:30 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Live Stats: Huskers.com
Special Event: Play4Kay (Pink Game)
Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten - NCAA NET 31)
22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Off the Bench
0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg
2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 5.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg
12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (129-107); 17th Season Overall (322-216)
2/2 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-2, 11-1 Big Ten - NCAA NET 5)
45 - Hannah Stuelke - 6-2 - So. - F - 14.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg
1 - Molly Davis - 5-7 - 5th - G - 6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg
20 - Kate Martin - 6-0 - Gr. - G - 12.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
22 - Caitlin Clark - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 32.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg
24 - Gabbie Marshall - 5-9 - 5th - G - 5.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg
Off the Bench
3 - Sydney Affolter - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 7.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg
40 - Sharon Goodman - 6-3 - RJr. - C - 5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg
44 - Addison O’Grady - 6-3 - Jr. - F/C - 4.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg
2 - Taylor McCabe - 5-9 - So. - G - 3.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg
4 - Kylie Feuerbach - 6-0 - RJr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983) 24th Season at Iowa (516-251); 40th Season Overall (872-393)
Loading comments...