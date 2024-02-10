Nebraska Men’s Basketball Recap: Nebraska crushes Michigan 79-59

First Half Analysis:

Well, if you were worried about Nebraska coming out flat in this game like they did against Northwestern, they put those fears to bed, and FAST. Josiah Allick, who went both scoreless and reboundless at Northwestern came out with his hair on fire in the opening minutes. He had 7 points and 6 rebounds in the opening 10 minutes. Nimari Burnett did a lot of his damage early to keep the Wolverines in the game early. scoring 5 of Michigan’s opening 7 points. Michigan went cold, like a polar vortex went through, as Nebraska blew the door open with a 29-3 run over an 8:36 span. A lot of Nebraska’s shots were open looks, as sharing the basketball was like passing out Valentines. Keisei Tominaga took over as the half progressed, scoring 15 points to lead all scorers. Michigan closed out the half with an 8-0 run, but Nebraska led 45-25 at the half.

Michigan shot 9-28 for 32.1% from the floor and 4-11 for 36.4% from deep. Michigan collected 18 rebounds, including 7 offensive rebounds. The biggest problem for the Wolverines was the turnovers, as they committed 8. They had only 4 assists.

The Wolverines were led by Nimari Burnett, who had 9 points. Tarris Reed Jr. finished the half with 7. Reed had 8 rebounds for Michigan, which was the team high. Olivier Nkamhoua had 4.

Nebraska finished the half shooting 17-35 for 48.6% from the floor and 6-14 for 42.9% from deep. Nebraska collected 22 rebounds, 8 of which were offensive. The Huskers had 10 assists while only committing 1 turnover. The Huskers had 20 points in the paint.

Nebraska was led by Keisei Tominaga, who had 15 points. Josiah Allick had 9. Allick led Nebraska with 6 rebounds, while Juwan Gary, Jamarques Lawrence and Sam Hoiberg each had 3.

Second Half Analysis:

Seeing as how Nebraska carried a 20-point lead into the second half, this one was pretty well done and dusted. Any time Michigan would threaten to go on a bit of a run, Nebraska responded. The Wolverines never got closer than 14, and the lead got as big as 24 for Nebraska. The Huskers started off the second half a bit cold, especially from deep, as it started 1-6 from downtown. Nebraska got pretty sloppy offensively in the second half, committing 8 turnovers. Michigan hit the glass pretty hard as well, securing 11 offensive boards. They ultimately didn’t do much offensively however, as all of the extra possessions didn’t put a dent in Nebraska’s 20-point lead. Brice Williams had 12 points in the second half for Nebraska to help put things away, and Matar Diop banked in a 3 with just over a minute left to send the PBA crowd into one last frenzy.

Final Stats and Thoughts:

Michigan finished the contest shooting 20-62 for 32.3% from the floor and 8-24 for 33.3% from deep. The Wolverines shot 11-15 for 73.3% from the free throw line. Michigan collected 39 rebounds, 18 of which were offensive. They had 12 assists but committed 14 turnovers.

The Wolverines were led by Nimari Burnett who had 18 points. Terris Reed Jr. and Terrance Williams II each finished with 9. Olivier Nkamhoua led the way with 10 rebounds, while Reed had 9. Burnett and Williams II each had 3 assists.

Nebraska finished the contest shooting 30-64 for 46.9% from the floor and 9-23 for 39.1% from deep. Nebraska struggled a bit by its usual standards from the free throw line, only going 10-16 for 62.5%. Nebraska collected 43 rebounds, 16 of which were offensive. Nebraska had 18 assists while only committing 9 turnovers. They finished with 38 points in the paint.

The Huskers were led by Keisei Tominaga, who had 19 points. Josiah Allick had a season high 16 while Brice Williams had 13 and Rienk Mast had 11. Allick led with 8 rebounds, while Juwan Gary had 7, Mast and Jamarques Lawrence both had 6. Mast led Nebraska with 8 assists on the night.

This was a game that Nebraska needed to win, and they came out with their hair on fire. This was the dominant performance Nebraska needed to allay any fears that they were getting tired. They will now get a much-deserved break, as the Huskers will not play again until the 17th.

Nebraska plays again next Saturday, February 17th, as the Penn State Nittany Lions come to Lincoln. Tip off at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be at 11 am CST and will be carried on the Big Ten Network.