Nebraska Softball Recap: Nebraska 3 Utah Valley 2

The Huskers entered today hungry for another win to get back to .500 this season. They ended the Puerto Vallarta Challenge with a win over a Utah Valley. This is a team who came close to beating Washington after the Huskies had blown the Huskers out 8-0.

Jordy Bahl was still absent from the pitching mound today, but we saw a glimmer of hope when she participated in all pre game activities. At this point, the coaching staff is holding her out as a preemptive measure and are waiting to get back to Lincoln to get her further checked out.

We saw the Huskers come alive in the second inning as Sydney Gray had a lead off double to start. Bella Bacon was next up to bat and she had her first RBI of her college career to put Huskers up 1-0.

Immediately after, Bland had the first RBI of her college career as well and extended the Husker lead to 2-0. Utah Valley had a pitching change right after this.

Billie Andrews helped inch the Huskers closer to a win with her second home run of the tournament. This put the Huskers up 3-0 and in the drivers seat for the rest of the game.

Utah Valley responded at the bottom of the 4th inning with a home run of their own by freshman Peyton Hall. This brought another Wolverine, Angelique Mann, home as well to make the score 3-2.

The Huskers had a pitching change of their own after the Utah Valley homer and Kaylin Kinney came in to relieve Sarah Harness.

No Huskers scored the rest of the way which led to a little bit of a stressful bottom of the 7th inning - her second straight win with a total of 7.1 innings of scoreless relief. The Wolverines had one runner on third and had a nice hit to left field when Bland made an amazing diving catch to end the game and give the Huskers the 3-2 win over Utah Valley.

The Huskers will head back to Lincoln, with about 4 days to practice, sitting at 2-2 before their next road trip.

Nebraska will head to Las Cruces, New Mexico to play in the Troy Cox Classic starting on Friday with two games against New Mexico State at 4:30pm CST and 7:00pm CST.

On Saturday, they will take on Montana at 11:00am CST and Sacramento State at 1:30pm CST.

They will close the weekend out with another match against Sacramento State at 10:00am CST.