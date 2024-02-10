Nebraska Men’s Basketball: The Michigan Preview and Game Thread

Day: Saturday February 10th, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, NE)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Current Record: 8-15 (3-9 B1G)

Head Coach: Juwan Howard (5th Season)

Preview:

Nebraska comes back home to play its seemingly 30th game in 45 days. Really, it's just the 8th in 25 days, but still, you get the point. Nebraska’s schedule hasn’t been overly friendly, as there hasn’t been much rest in-between huge home wins and deflating road losses. A much-needed week off is in store for the Huskers after this one.

Michigan, if you look at their record, should be a cake walk. It’s at home, Michigan is awful for some reason (Hunter Dickinson is now at Kansas), and they are bottom of the barrel in the B1G. Having said that, Michigan is coming off a home win against Wisconsin on Wednesday. Now is not the time to sleep on opponents, this league will burn you if you aren’t on your game.

Here’s some key stats about the Wolverines. Michigan comes into this contest averaging 76.8 points per game while giving up 78.3 points per game. They shoot 46.1% from the floor and 36.9% from the three-point line. They are a fairly respectable 71.3% from the free throw line. Michigan averages 36.4 rebounds per game, which carries a margin of +1.9 per contest. Let me just say this now, normally a plus rebounding margin will lead to more victories, so Nebraska must be careful not to give up a ton of offensive rebounds.

The Wolverines are led by Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel who averages 16.8 points per game. Graduate Senior Forward Olivier Nkamhoua averages 15.5 and Senior Forward Terrance Williams II averages 12.3 points per game. Nkamhoua leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game, while Sophomore Forward Tarris Reed Jr. is second on the team averaging 6.9 rebounds per contest. Michigan usually uses 8 guys, all whom average 15+ minutes per game. Coming off the bench are two sharpshooters in the forms of Will Tschetter and Jaelin Llewellyn, who shoot 56.4% and 53.6% respectively from deep.

Nebraska has to take care of business at home. Maybe figure some things out on the road here in a little over a week. This is a bad loss in the resumé since this will be a quad 3 opportunity at home for Nebraska. Nebraska comes into this game ranked 52nd in KenPom and 57th in the NET. Michigan comes into this game ranked 97th in KenPom and 103rd in the NET.

Michigan Projected Starters:

0 - Dug McDaniel (5’11” Sophomore Washington D.C)

4 - Nimari Burnett (6’4” Graduate Senior Chicago, Illinois)

5 - Terrance Williams II (6’7” Senior Clinton, Maryland)

13 - Olivier Nkamhoua (6’9” Graduate Senior Helsinki, Finland)

32 - Tarris Reed Jr. (6’10” Sophomore St. Louis, Missouri)

Nebraska Projected Starters:

3 - Brice Williams (6’7” Junior Huntersville, North Carolina)

10 - Jamarques Lawrence (6’3” Sophomore Plainfield, New Jersey)

30 - Keisei Tominaga (6’2” Senior Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan)

51 - Rienk Mast (6’10” Junior Groningen, Netherlands)

53 - Josiah Allick (6’8” Senior Lincoln, Nebraska)