Nebraska Basketball Down 16 at Half to Wisconsin—Comes Back in Another Historic Win this Season at Home

Tonight was a good night.

Nebraska was down 16 at half and at one time was down 19 points and found a way to come back and beat the sixth ranked Wisconsin Badgers in Lincoln by margin of eight points in a 80-72 win.

Yep. That’s math folks.

It was a story that every one expected in a win. They expected Keisei Tominaga to only score two points on seven shots. We all expected him to play less than half the game. That would be a great sign for Nebraska. No, not usually but it worked out tonight.

Credit to Fred Hoiberg and his halftime adjustments because whatever they did worked out for the Huskers. It appeared that Hoiberg gave his reserves a little run in the second half and they definitely responded. As the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year, C.J. Wilcher, came off the bench and scored 22 points and hit some big shots down the stretch.

It looked like Coach Hoiberg found a lineup that was working. Interestingly enough it was a lineup that did not include Tominaga who is considered one of the best shooters in the league.

A game like that shows that if Tominaga’s shots are not falling and add that he can be a bit of a liability on defense that it is not a good mixture when you needs stops and scores to get back into the game like Nebraska needed tonight.

Fred Hoiberg also went with his son who made some big plays in overtime defensively. Sam Hoiberg has gone from a kid that you felt just was barely hanging in there against Big Ten competition last season to a kid who looks like he belongs.

Oh. Ya.

Brice William at the free throw line to win basketball games is a good sign for the Huskers. That is a beautiful sight.

Like I said, it was a good night.