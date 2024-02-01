Nebraska Men’s Basketball in Matchup with the Sixth Ranked Wisconsin Badgers: Preview and Game Thread

Is this game a must win for Nebraska? I’m starting to think so. Their inability to win a conference game on the road makes these games at home a requirement to even be in the conversation to make the NCAA tournament.

One of the most recent bracketologists had Nebraska as one of the “Last Four In”.

Until Nebraska actually pulls it off, it appears to be safe to say that Nebraska will not win a road conference game the rest of the season. They have five more chances in games at Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan.

Well tonight the game at hand is against the 6th ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Nebraska should have some confidence in playing highly ranked teams since they recently knocked off #1 ranked Purdue.

This is an experienced Badgers team as they returned all five starters from last year’s team that made it to the semifinals of the NIT.

As usual, Nebraska is going to hope that Wisconsin struggles just enough from the outside and that the Huskers do not go on their patented eight minute scoring drought and appears to be plaguing this team this season.

Nebraska will need to continue to get the free throw line and limit open shots by the Badgers.

Pertinent Info

Time: 7:31 p.m.

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE.

TV: Big Ten Network with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe.

Radio: Thursday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff

Looking at Wisconsin from Huskers.com: