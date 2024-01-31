Nebraska WBB vs Purdue Game Thread

ebraska Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten)
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, 7 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED
Television: NPM World
Live Video Stream: B1G+
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Halftime: Steve Max: Master of Simon Sez
Live Stats: Huskers.com
Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten - NCAA NET 27)
22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg
0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Off the Bench
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 5.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg
12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 2.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (127-106); 17th Season Overall (320-215)
Purdue Boilermakers (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten - NET 78)
20 - Mary Ashley Stevenson - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
34 - Caitlyn Harper - 6-2 - Gr. - F - 10.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
10 - Jeanae Terry - 5-11 - 5th - G - 5.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg
23 - Abbey Ellis - 5-6 - 5th - G - 13.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg
33 - Madison Layden - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 10.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Off the Bench
2 - Rashunda Jones - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 9.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg
31 - Sophie Swanson - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg
3 - Jayla Smith - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg
15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - So. - F - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg
11 - McKenna Layden - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 1.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg
21 - Emily Monson - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg
32 - Alaina Harper - 6-3 - So. - F - 0.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Head Coach: Katie Gearlds (Purdue, 2007) Third Season at Purdue (45-37); 11th Season Overall (273-81)
