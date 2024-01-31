Huskers vs Badgers, FB Roster Changes on a New Five Heart Podcast. Join LIVE Tonight at 9pm Central

Five Heart is on Wednesday this week due to men’s basketball on Thursday night. And that’s where we begin our show, talking about the Huskers against the #6 Badgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Can Nebraska dethrone he top team in the conference once more? Can Fred Hoiberg guide his team to another masterful upset?

Attrition is starting to come to Nebraska football. OL Ethan Piper is no longer listed on the roster, and neither is Kaine Williams.

And Greg just stumbled upon a running back in his town who has an offer from Nebraska. We’ll learn more about Dierre Hill Jr.

Nebraska wrestling had a dominant showing against Wisconsin and have won four straight conference duals since the Big Ten opening loss to Iowa. The Huskers sit at #4 and host Illinois on Sunday.

And if there’s time, Michigan wasted no time finding a head coach to replace Jim Harbaugh, promoting Sherrone Moore to the gig. What type of mess will he inherit?