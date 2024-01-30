Nebraska WBB vs Purdue Preview

The Husker women return home to the friendly confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena to face Purdue. Fortunately for Nebraska, the Boilermakers are as bad on the road as the Huskers are good at home. Nebraska is 9-2 inside PBA season with their only losses to No. 22 Creighton (Nov. 19) and No. 14 Indiana (Jan. 7). The Boilermakers are just 1-8 away from home, including 1-6 in true road games.

Don’t think this will be a cakewalk for Nebraska. The Huskers and Boilers have played some all-time classic games, including multiple overtime thrillers, since they became conference rivals. This game always seems to be a nail biter.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten)

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED

Television: NPM World

Live Video Stream: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Halftime: Steve Max: Master of Simon Sez

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten - NCAA NET 27)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 5.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 2.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (127-106); 17th Season Overall (320-215)

Purdue Boilermakers (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten - NET 78)

20 - Mary Ashley Stevenson - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

34 - Caitlyn Harper - 6-2 - Gr. - F - 10.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

10 - Jeanae Terry - 5-11 - 5th - G - 5.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg

23 - Abbey Ellis - 5-6 - 5th - G - 13.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg

33 - Madison Layden - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 10.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Off the Bench

2 - Rashunda Jones - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 9.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg

31 - Sophie Swanson - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg

3 - Jayla Smith - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg

15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - So. - F - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg

11 - McKenna Layden - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 1.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg

21 - Emily Monson - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg

32 - Alaina Harper - 6-3 - So. - F - 0.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Head Coach: Katie Gearlds (Purdue, 2007) Third Season at Purdue (45-37); 11th Season Overall (273-81)

Scouting The Purdue Boilermakers

Third-year head coach Katie Gearlds led Purdue to the NCAA First Four last season, finishing with a 19-11 overall record that included a 9-8 Big Ten mark. This season, Purdue worked its way to a 6-3 start, but has gone just 3-8 since with six consecutive Big Ten losses since a 77-76 win over Rutgers in West Lafayette, Ind. (Jan. 2).

Purdue is 8-3 at home this year with their only losses coming to top-15 Iowa (96-71), Indiana (74-68) and Ohio State (71-68) squads. The Boilermakers are 1-8 away from Mackey Arena.

Fifth-year guard Abbey Ellis leads an experienced Purdue backcourt with 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. Fifth-year point guard Jeanae Terry, who started her career at Illinois, has joined Ellis and senior guard Madison Layden in Purdue’s starting backcourt for all 20 games. The 5-11 Terry averages 5.7 points and team bests of 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists while leading the team in steals with 31. Layden, a 6-1 guard, has added 10.3 points and leads Purdue in three-point shooting at 47.8 percent (43-90).

Caitlyn Harper, a graduate transfer from Cal Baptist in her second season on the court at Purdue, also has started all 20 games, averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. The 6-2 forward is shooting a team-best 54.1 percent from the field, including 30.6 percent (15-49) from three-point range, while hitting 87.5 percent (28-32) of her free throws.

Purdue also features two of the Big Ten’s top freshmen in starter Mary Ashley Stevenson and key reserve Rashunda Jones. Stevenson, a 6-2 forward, is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jones, a 5-8 guard, has added 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing more minutes than any other Boiler reserve.

As a team, Purdue is averaging 68.7 points while allowing 68.9 points per game The Boilermakers have hit just 42.2 percent of their shots from the field, but have hit a strong 34.1 percent of their threes. They are also a solid 77.6 percent at the free throw line. Defensively, Purdue opponents are hitting 42.6 percent from the field, including a sizzling 35.5 percent from three and 77.4 percent at the free throw line. Purdue is basically even with the opposition on the boards and in the turnover department.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Series History

Purdue leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 10-8, but the Huskers have won back-to-back games in the series, including a 71-64 victory at Mackey Arena last season (Jan. 18, 2023).