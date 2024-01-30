Nebraska WBB vs Purdue Preview

The Husker women return home to the friendly confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena to face Purdue. Fortunately for Nebraska, the Boilermakers are as bad on the road as the Huskers are good at home. Nebraska is 9-2 inside PBA season with their only losses to No. 22 Creighton (Nov. 19) and No. 14 Indiana (Jan. 7). The Boilermakers are just 1-8 away from home, including 1-6 in true road games.
Don’t think this will be a cakewalk for Nebraska. The Huskers and Boilers have played some all-time classic games, including multiple overtime thrillers, since they became conference rivals. This game always seems to be a nail biter.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten)
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, 7 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED
Television: NPM World
Live Video Stream: B1G+
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Halftime: Steve Max: Master of Simon Sez
Live Stats: Huskers.com
Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten - NCAA NET 27)
22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg
0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Off the Bench
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 5.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg
12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 2.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (127-106); 17th Season Overall (320-215)
Purdue Boilermakers (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten - NET 78)
20 - Mary Ashley Stevenson - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
34 - Caitlyn Harper - 6-2 - Gr. - F - 10.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
10 - Jeanae Terry - 5-11 - 5th - G - 5.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg
23 - Abbey Ellis - 5-6 - 5th - G - 13.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg
33 - Madison Layden - 6-1 - Sr. - G - 10.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Off the Bench
2 - Rashunda Jones - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 9.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg
31 - Sophie Swanson - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg
3 - Jayla Smith - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg
15 - Mila Reynolds - 6-3 - So. - F - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg
11 - McKenna Layden - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 1.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg
21 - Emily Monson - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg
32 - Alaina Harper - 6-3 - So. - F - 0.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Head Coach: Katie Gearlds (Purdue, 2007) Third Season at Purdue (45-37); 11th Season Overall (273-81)
Scouting The Purdue Boilermakers
Third-year head coach Katie Gearlds led Purdue to the NCAA First Four last season, finishing with a 19-11 overall record that included a 9-8 Big Ten mark. This season, Purdue worked its way to a 6-3 start, but has gone just 3-8 since with six consecutive Big Ten losses since a 77-76 win over Rutgers in West Lafayette, Ind. (Jan. 2).
Purdue is 8-3 at home this year with their only losses coming to top-15 Iowa (96-71), Indiana (74-68) and Ohio State (71-68) squads. The Boilermakers are 1-8 away from Mackey Arena.
Fifth-year guard Abbey Ellis leads an experienced Purdue backcourt with 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. Fifth-year point guard Jeanae Terry, who started her career at Illinois, has joined Ellis and senior guard Madison Layden in Purdue’s starting backcourt for all 20 games. The 5-11 Terry averages 5.7 points and team bests of 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists while leading the team in steals with 31. Layden, a 6-1 guard, has added 10.3 points and leads Purdue in three-point shooting at 47.8 percent (43-90).
Caitlyn Harper, a graduate transfer from Cal Baptist in her second season on the court at Purdue, also has started all 20 games, averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. The 6-2 forward is shooting a team-best 54.1 percent from the field, including 30.6 percent (15-49) from three-point range, while hitting 87.5 percent (28-32) of her free throws.
Purdue also features two of the Big Ten’s top freshmen in starter Mary Ashley Stevenson and key reserve Rashunda Jones. Stevenson, a 6-2 forward, is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jones, a 5-8 guard, has added 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing more minutes than any other Boiler reserve.
As a team, Purdue is averaging 68.7 points while allowing 68.9 points per game The Boilermakers have hit just 42.2 percent of their shots from the field, but have hit a strong 34.1 percent of their threes. They are also a solid 77.6 percent at the free throw line. Defensively, Purdue opponents are hitting 42.6 percent from the field, including a sizzling 35.5 percent from three and 77.4 percent at the free throw line. Purdue is basically even with the opposition on the boards and in the turnover department.
Nebraska vs. Purdue Series History
Purdue leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 10-8, but the Huskers have won back-to-back games in the series, including a 71-64 victory at Mackey Arena last season (Jan. 18, 2023).
